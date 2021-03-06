Marlies Drop First of Back-To-Back against Stockton

March 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

Stockton: A. Ruzicka (6) (C. Zary, M. Phillips), M. Pospisil (2) PP (A. Petrovic, A. Ruzicka), E. Tuulola (1) (A. Petrovic, C. Mackey), A. Ruzicka (7) PP (M. Phillips, A. Petrovic), C. Mackey (1) (M. Phillips)

Goaltender: G. Sparks (27/28) W

Toronto: C. Conrad (1) (M. Marincin, C. Rosen)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (26/30) L, A. Redmond (0/1)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Colt Conrad scored at 18:21 of the second period. This was his first goal of the season. Conrad has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 11 games.

Martin Marincin recorded the primary assist on Conrad's second period goal. This is Marincin's first point in three games played this season with the Marlies.

Calle Rosen registered the secondary assist on Conrad's second period goal. Rosen has eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) in 11 games this season.

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 26 of 30 shots he faced through 54:37. D'Agostini is now 6-5-0-0 on the season with a .898 save percentage and a 2.96 goals against average. Angus Redmond played the final 5:07 of the game in relief of D'Agostini in his first appearance for Toronto.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 3-for-5 on the penalty kill and 0-for-5 on the power play.

Stockton had a 31-28 edge in shots in all situations. Rourke Chartier led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 6-5-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 2-3-0-0 against the Stockton Heat.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 0-3-0-0 when tied after the first period and 0-4-0-0 when trailing after the second period.

Toronto is 3-2-0 when outshot by their opponent.

The Marlies are 0-3-0-0 in Friday games and are 2-1-0-0 in March.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet (5)

Assists: A. Brooks, T. Gaudet, N. Robertson (7)

Points: T. Gaudet (12)

PPG: J. Brazeau, A. Brooks (2)

Shots: J. Anderson, C. Rosen (27)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+11)

PIMS: R. Clune (17)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On how Stockton pulled away from Toronto in the middle of the game to take the win:

I thought they pulled away from us from the start. There really wasn't a great effort from our group from the beginning of the game. Stockton came with a game plan, they executed their game plan. They came to work for each other. They moved their feet, they put pucks in behind our D the entire game. They wore us down. We were not willing to do the same. We came out flat. We thought our skill was going to beat them rather than our work ethic and didn't even attempt to execute the game plan that we talked about before the game. In my mind, it's two games in a row now, 5-on-5 especially, that we've been poor as a group. We haven't bought into what we need to execute, especially when it comes to something as simple as competing. It hasn't been there. It hasn't been good enough.

On Nick Robertson's absence from the lineup:

He had expressed an oblique injury. He was a game-time decision. He took warm-ups and we didn't feel that he was ready to play so he's day-to-day right now.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

No recent transactions

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 6 vs. Stockton - 3:00 p.m.

March 12 vs. Laval - 7:00 p.m.

March 14 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

March 19 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

March 20 at Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.