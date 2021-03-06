Colorado Tripped up by Silver Knights, 4-1

March 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - The Henderson Silver Knights netted three goals in the second period to break a 1-1 stalemate and earn a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday. Eagles defenseman Ian Scheid scored the team's lone goal in the loss, as Colorado connected on the power play for the first time in five games. Henderson generated goals from four different goal scorers, as Dylan Sikura and Jimmy Schuldt each finished the night with two points.

For a second-straight night it would be Henderson to jump out to a 1-0 lead, as forward Pavel Dorofeyev would track down a rebound at the top of the crease and lift the puck into the back of the net at the 7:30 mark of the first period.

Minutes later, the Eagles would earn their first power play of the night and they would capitalize, as Scheid fired a shot from the blue line that would beat Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson. The goal was Scheid's first as a professional and tied the game at 1-1 with 8:11 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

As the two teams moved into the second period still deadlocked at 1-1, Henderson would jump back on top when Schuldt hammered a slapshot from the point that would be tipped by forward Patrick Brown and past Colorado goalie Adam Werner to give the Silver Knights a 2-1 advantage at the :52 mark of the period.

The deficit would grow for the Eagles when Sikura skated from the right-wing circle to the slot before snapping a wrister into the back of the net. The goal was Sikura's sixth of the season and gave Henderson a 3-1 lead with 4:01 left to play in the second stanza.

The Silver Knights would notch one more on the scoreboard when forward Lukas Elvenes batted a bouncing puck out of midair and past Werner to put Henderson on top, 4-1 at the 18:57 mark of the middle frame.

Needing to scratch out of a deepening hole, Colorado would throw 11 shots on net in the third period, but Thompson would shut down all 11 opportunities to help the Silver Knights secure the 4-1 victory. The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Werner suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 33 shots, while Thompson improved to 5-1-0 on the year by turning aside 28 of the 29 shots he faced.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Henderson Silver Knights on Monday, March 8th at 7:05pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

