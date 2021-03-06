Devils Lose Lead in 6-3 Loss to Penguins

Binghamton Devils goaltender Gilles Senn vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

NEWARK - Graeme Clarke scored his first professional goal for the Binghamton Devils in a 6-3 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

The Devils scored three goals in a span of 1:58 to take a 3-0 lead over the Penguins in the first period. Danick Martel started the scoring on the power play as he deflected a Ben Street shot from the left-wing circle over the left shoulder of goaltender Max Lagace for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Martel's third of the year from Street and Reilly Walsh.

Street cashed in on another power play for his third goal of the year at 8:55 of the opening period to give the Devils a 2-0 lead. Street went through the defense and beat Lagace on the breakaway. Assists on Street's goal were credited to Nick Merkley and Walsh.

Graeme Clarke scored his first professional goal to give the Devils a three-goal lead just 9:04 into the game. Clarke corralled a loose puck off his skates and sent it by the left leg pad of Lagace for a 3-0. Assists on Clarke's goal were given to Nolan Foote and Jesper Boqvist.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered back with two power-play goals of their own to pull within one. Radim Zahorna lifted a shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Gilles Senn from the right circle to get the Penguins on the board. Assists were credited to Cam Lee and Frederick Gaudreau at 16:37.

Jordy Bellerive beat Senn through the left from the right circle on the same power play to decrease the Devils' lead to 3-2. The goal was Bellerive's fourth of the year from Lee and Jonathan Gruden and Binghamton took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, Gruden scored on the power play to tie the game at three. After the Devils almost killed off three power plays in a row, Gruden punched home a rebound for his first of the year at the 7:39 mark. Assists on the goal were collected by Bellerive and Lee.

Jon Lizotte beat Senn at 15:29 of the second frame to give the Penguins a 4-3 lead on four unanswered goals. Zack Nastasiuk and Chase Berger were given the assists and the Penguins took the one-goal lead into the third period, along with a 32-17 shot advantage.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton added two more goals in the third period for a 6-3 victory. Jan Drozg picked up his third of the year 1:07 into the third and Drew O'Connor recorded his first at 13:05. Senn stopped 37 in the loss and Lagace denied 18 for the win.

The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, March 7 against the Hershey Bears at 4:00 p.m. inside Giant Center.

