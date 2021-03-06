Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs Moose March 6th

The Set-Up:

This afternoon the Belleville Senators meet the Manitoba Moose again after a 3-1 loss last night.

The Sens are 1-5-0-0 heading into this afternoons game.

Roster Notes:

The Sens will have Filip Gustavsson staying in goal this afternoon, backed up by Cedrick Andree.

Cole Cassels, Robert Calisti, Jack Kopacka, Ollie Alsing and Tye Austin are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators and the Manitoba Moose will meet for the second time in two days this afternoon. The Sens fell to the Moose last night.

Who to Watch:

Cole Reinhardt was the 6th round 181st pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. He spent the last 4 years with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL, and finished the 2019-20 season with an impressive 55 points in 56 games.

Lassi Thompson was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators and spent the first part of the season in his native Finland where in 18 games with Ilves, he had two assists.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 3pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, as well as on TSN1200 and CJBQ.

