Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 1 p.m.

March 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drops at 1 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (5-1-2-0) at Hershey Bears (5-2-2-0)

March 6, 2021 | 1 PM | Game #10 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Corey Syvret (#42)

Linesmen: Tom George (#61), Bob Goodman (#90)

Broadcast Information (Radio pre-game 12:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Phantoms last met on Wednesday at the PPL Center in Allentown with the Phantoms claiming a 4-3 win. Hershey got three goals in the middle frame from Martin Fehervary, Shane Gersich, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to hold a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes of action. However, the Phantoms roared back, with captain Cal O'Reilly tying the game at 12:22 of the third period on a deflection, and Derrick Pouliot scoring the winner at 14:01. Hershey fired 26 shots to Lehigh Valley's 19, and both teams were held at bay on the power play, with the Bears going 0-for-3 and the Phantoms going 0-for-4. The Bears have now lost all three games to the Phantoms this season, holding a 0-1-2-0 record. Lehigh Valley has won overtime games twice at GIANT Center, dropping the Bears 2-1 on Feb. 6, and 5-4 on Feb. 14.

SHORTHANDED STRIKES:

The Bears tallied a pair of shorthanded goals in Wednesday's contest at Lehigh Valley, with markers from Martin Fehervary and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby in the second period. This marked the first time the Bears have scored two shorthanded goals in a single game since Feb. 16, 2018 at Laval. In that contest, not only did Hershey's Travis Boyd score four times, but Liam O'Brien started and finished the scoring for the Bears with a pair of markers while a man down. The last time the Bears scored a pair of goals short handed in the same period came during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs. In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Toronto, Ryan Bourque and Zach Still each registered a shorthanded goal on the same penalty kill in the third period of Hershey's 8-2 win.

SUTTER'S GOING STRONG:

Hershey forward Riley Sutter posted a pair of assists in Wednesday's loss at Lehigh Valley, giving him not only his first two points of the season, but also his first career multi-point game. Sutter was limited to just 25 games last season, posting 4 points (1g, 3a) in his rookie campaign. The 2018 3rd rounder of Washington is the son of former Philadelphia Flyers captain Ron Sutter. In addition to Riley's strong play, hockey's famed Sutter family has been in the news this week with Riley's uncle Darryl taking over as head coach of the Calgary Flames, the same club where Ron serves as a Development Coach.

KILLING IT ON THE KILL:

Today's game features the AHL's top penalty kills. Hershey's penalty kill has been strong this season, and entering today's game, the Bears have killed off 14 straight penalties. Overall, the Bears rank 2nd in the AHL on the penalty kill at 91.7%, only trailing Lehigh Valley who sits at 95.5%. Hershey's penalty kill added two shorthanded goals on Wednesday versus the Phantoms, and versus Lehigh Valley this season, the Bears are a perfect 12-for-12 on the kill. The last time the Phantoms scored a power play goal versus Hershey was Dec. 15, 2019, a span of 32 successful penalty kills for the Bears versus Lehigh Valley.

TIES TO THE ISLAND:

Lehigh Valley head coach Scott Gordon served as head coach of the NHL's New York Islanders from 2008-10, and during his tenure in Long Island, he coached current Hershey captain Matt Moulson and worked alongside Hershey assistant coach Scott Allen. Moulson joined the Islanders in 2009, and he led Gordon's club during the 2009-10 season with 30 goals, the first of his three straight 30-plus goal seasons with New York. Allen worked alongside Gordon for parts of two seasons before Gordon's dismissal in November 2010.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.