Wolves Can't Solve Kivlenieks
March 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILLINOIS - Matiss Kivlenieks rejected 42 shots to backstop the Cleveland Monsters to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday afternoon at the Wolves Training Facility.
Rookie forward Dominik Bokk scored his first professional goal in North America to register the lone goal for the Wolves (8-2-0-1). Rookie goaltender Beck Warm (4-1-0), who signed an NHL contract with the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the day, posted 31 saves and took his first pro loss.
Kivlenieks (3-0-0), coming off injured reserve with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, earned two wins over the Wolves in a 22-hour span as he stopped 78 of 82 attempts.
"Disappointing," said Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky. "We had some stretches where we had some good energy and some good looks, but just not enough. You could see tonight that we were just a little off."
The Monsters (4-3-1-0) opened the scoring at 10:57 of the first when Trey Fix-Wolansky spied Adam Helewka open at the far post and whistled a pass that Helewka redirected home.
Cleveland pushed its advantage to 2-0 at 12:40 of the first as rookie center Tyler Angle set up behind the net, found defenseman Dillon Simpson open on the doorstep and set him up for the tap-in.
The Wolves finally solved Cleveland goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks with 2:16 left in the second. Elmhurst native Lukas Craggs flipped the puck through the neutral zone to Sean Malone, who zigzagged through the slot and drew all the attention. Malone then flipped a backhand pass to the back post for Bokk, who tapped it into the empty net to cut the lead to 2-1.
Cleveland rebuilt its two-goal margin at 4:24 of the third when Cliff Pu drew a faceoff back to Angle, who snapped a shot home with just six seconds left on the power play.
The Wolves travel to Des Moines to face the Iowa Wild at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Chicago's next home game is slated for Saturday, March 27, against the Rockford IceHogs.
MONSTERS 3, WOLVES 1
Cleveland 2 0 1 -- 3
Chicago 0 1 0 -- 1
First Period-1, Cleveland, Helewka 2 (Fix-Wolansky, Peeke), 10:57; 2, Cleveland, Simpson 2 (Angle, Bayreuther), 12:40.
Penalties-Bayreuther, Cleveland (slashing), 3:12.
Second Period-3, Chicago, Bokk 1 (Malone, Craggs), 17:44.
Penalties-Bayreuther, Cleveland (hooking), 0:26; Gust, Chicago (holding), 6:37; Healey, Chicago (roughing), 15:18.
Third Period-4, Cleveland, Angle 2 (Pu), 4:24 pp.
Penalties-Healey, Chicago (hooking), 2:30.
Shots on goal-Cleveland 12-15-7-34; Chicago 12-15-16-43. Power plays-Cleveland 1-3; Chicago 0-2. Goalies-Cleveland, Kivlenieks (42-43); Chicago, Warm (31-34). Referees-Reid Anderson and Dan Kelly. Linesmen-Cameron Dykstra and Jameson Gronert.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2021
- Colorado Tripped up by Silver Knights, 4-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Henderson Wins Sixth in a Row, Defeat Colorado 4-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Devils Lose Lead in 6-3 Loss to Penguins - Binghamton Devils
- Crunch Defeated by Amerks, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Dea's Three-Point Night Propels Amerks to 4-2 Win in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Comes up Short in 3-2 Loss at Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Welcome Fans Back to Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Top Belleville, 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Forward Jayson Megna Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Can't Solve Kivlenieks - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Wolves with 3-1 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Late Scores Push Stockton Win Streak to Five - Stockton Heat
- Flurry to Start Second Period Leads Bears Past Phantoms, 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Bears Snag First Win in Rivalry Series - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Aim for Fifth-Straight Win Saturday against Toronto - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Drop First of Back-To-Back against Stockton - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs Moose March 6th - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Host Wild for Two-Game Weekend Set at BMO Harris Bank Center Starting Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Ends Home Streak - San Diego Gulls
- Five Straight Topple Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #10 Texas at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hat Trick from Gage Quinney Leads Silver Knights to 4-2 Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.