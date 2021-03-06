Flurry to Start Second Period Leads Bears Past Phantoms, 4-1

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears scored three times in the first 3:46 of the second period to skate past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in front of 1,246 fans on Saturday afternoon at GIANT Center. The win was Hershey's third straight on home ice and improved the club's overall record to 6-2-2-0 through the first 10 games of the season.

Hershey forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a pair of goals for the Bears in the win, with his first marker coming at 18:22 of the first period. With room to maneuver into the offensive zone, Jonsson-Fjallby snapped a shot from the top of the circles past Lehigh Valley goaltender Felix Sandstrom to make it 1-0.

Hershey's offensive attack came fast and furious in the second period with three goals in 2:01. Jonsson-Fjallby posted his second goal of the game, scoring from the top of the crease on a pass from Brett Leason from behind the net at 1:45 to make it 2-0.

Mike Sgarbossa scored his team-leading 5th goal of the season at 2:52, finishing a give-and-go with Garrett Pilon on a 2-on-1 rush. Sgarbossa outwaited a sliding Sandstrom, cutting around him for the goal to make it 3-0 Hershey.

That marker chased Sandstrom who was replaced by Zane McIntyre in net for Lehigh Valley after allowing three goals on eight shots. The move didn't pay off for the Phantoms as the Bears scored again. Kale Kessy struck for his first goal as a Bear at 3:46 to make it 4-0 Hershey. For Kessy, it was his first AHL goal since Mar. 25, 2018 as a member of the Cleveland Monsters.

Zach Fucale earned the win in net for Hershey, stopping 17 shots. He improved to 3-0-0-0 on the season with a 0.67 goals-against average and a .973 save percentage. His bid for a second straight shutout was spoiled by a late Chris Mueller deflection goal on the power play for the Phantoms at 18:49 of the third period. The power play goal was Lehigh Valley's first versus Hershey since Dec. 15, 2019.

Hershey out shot the Phantoms 23-18 in the win. The Bears went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Phantoms were 1-for-3. The win was Hershey's first in four tries versus the Phantoms this season.

The Bears return to action tomorrow at GIANT Center at 4 p.m. versus Binghamton. Hershey is 3-0-0-0 versus the Devils this season.

