Henderson Wins Sixth in a Row, Defeat Colorado 4-1

March 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights were victorious for the second night in a row against the Colorado Eagles, defeating the team 4-1 Saturday night at Budweiser Events Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Continuing their historic inaugural season, the Silver Knights got things going when a rebound from Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the Colorado net early in the first. The Eagles answered with a goal from Ian Scheid to tie it up. Henderson notched three additional goals in the second period from Jimmy Schuldt, Dylan Sikura, and Lucas Elvenes. Sikura's marker was his fourth in as many games and his sixth on the season. Both teams stayed quiet during the final period and the Silver Knights closed the night with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Eagles.

The Silver Knights are now 10-1-0 on the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will finish off their series against the Colorado Eagles Monday night at Budweiser Events Center. The match up will take place at 6:05 p.m. PT, and fans can watch on AHLTV or listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.