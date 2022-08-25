Indians Rock Red Wings 14-4 Behind Eight-Run Fourth
August 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians used an eight-run fourth inning to run away with a 14-4 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday night at Victory Field. The 14-run output was Indy's highest run total at home since a 14-5 romp over Rochester on Aug. 9, 2014.
The Indians (60-58) scored in each of the first four frames, with the eight-run fourth turning a narrow 5-4 advantage into a rout. Indy sent 12 batters to the plate, highlighted by a run-scoring single off the bat of Cal Mitchell and a two-RBI single by Jose Godoy. Kevin Padlo, Mason Martin and Jared Oliva added bases-loaded walks, and the Red Wings (54-66) committed two of their six errors defensively in the frame.
Oliva finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and capped the scoring with a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the sixth for his sixth long ball of the season. Godoy matched Oliva's three-RBI performance from the ninth spot in the lineup.
Indy extended its errorless streak to 12 games, the longest active streak in professional baseball and longest by a minor league team this season. The 12-game streak is the best for an Indy club dating back to at least the 2005 campaign.
Indianapolis jumped on Joan Adon (L, 0-2) for two runs in the first, two in the second and one in the third. Travis Swaggerty scored Ji-Hwan Bae with an RBI single through a drawn-in infield to start the scoring, and Mitchell tacked on a sacrifice fly. Indy doubled its lead on a Godoy RBI knock and Drew Maggi run-scoring fielder's choice. After Lucius Fox put the Red Wings on the scoreboard with a two-out, two-run homer in the third, Oliva reached on an infield single in the home half to plate Godoy.
Cam Alldred (W, 3-3) and Travis MacGregor combined for six strikeouts over 4.0 shutout innings in relief. Hunter Stratton pitched a scoreless ninth with one punchout.
The Indians and Red Wings square off again Friday at 7:05 PM ET. LHP Zach Matson (0-1, 5.60) will open for Indy against RHP Franklyn Kilome (2-4, 6.59).
