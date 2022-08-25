Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (54-65) vs. Indianapolis Indians (59-58)

August 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #118 / Home #60: Rochester Red Wings (54-65) vs. Indianapolis Indians (59-58)

PROBABLES: RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 3.98) vs. RHP Cody Bolton (3-2, 2.93)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDY-TV 23

ABOUT YESTERDAY: The Indians had their four-game winning streak snapped as they were defeated by the Red Wings yesterday, 3-1. After a one-out double by Lucius Fox and run-scoring groundout by John Nogowski in the top of the first inning, Indians starter Jerad Eickhoff stranded runners in scoring position and held the Red Wings to just one additional hit through his remaining 4.0 innings. The Indians knotted the game at one run apiece in the fourth inning following a one-out double by Diego Castillo. With two outs, Cal Mitchell roped a run-scoring single to extend his RBI streak to four consecutive games. Mitchell and Mason Martin led the Indians' offense with two hits each. Rochester recorded its first hit since the third inning in the eighth to plate two runs and take a 3-1 lead. Andrew Stevenson led off the frame with a single and was driven in one batter later on a Lucius Fox RBI knock. After Fox swiped both second and third base - extending the Red Wings' total to six on the day - he scored on another RBI groundout by Nogowski.

A NEW KIND OF STREAK: The Indians have not committed an error over their last 11 games (dating back to Aug. 12 at Memphis), which is now the longest errorless streak among all 120 Minor League Baseball teams this season and is five games shy of San Diego's 16-game errorless streak (April 7-23), the longest in professional baseball. The Indians are now the only team among all MiLB and MLB clubs to not commit an error since last Tuesday. It is Indianapolis' longest streak without an error since going 11 consecutive games during the 2006 season (April 6-17), which is their longest dating back to 2005. It is also the longest streak by a minor league team since Triple-A Albuquerque went 14 consecutive games without an error from July 8-24, 2021.

CAL KEEPS HITTING: Cal Mitchell extended his RBI streak to four games since Aug. 19 last night with a single to score Indianapolis' lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning yesterday. The right fielder went 2-for-4 with a double, marking his fourth multi-hit performance in his last six games. After having a career-high tying 13-game hitting streak snapped last Thursday, Mitchell has hit safely in each of his last four games, three of which have been two-hit contests. He hasn't gone consecutive games without a hit since April 28-29 and has now hit safely in 36 of his last 40 Triple-A games since May 4. In that time, Mitchell owns a .340 average (53-for-156) with 18 extra-base hits, 33 RBI and 19 runs scored. The outfielder has hit safely in 47 of 58 games with Indianapolis this season, good for a .330 average (71-for-215), eight home runs, 45 RBI and .914 OPS.

SHUT 'EM DOWN: John O'Reilly entered in relief of starter Jerad Eickhoff last night and tossed 2.0 shutout innings to extend his streak without allowing a hit to five games (5.1ip). It is his longest scoreless streak since not allowing a run in a career-high 10.2ip (six appearances) from Aug. 11 (2)-Sept. 2, 2019 between High-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona. His 5.1 innings without allowing a hit marks the longest hitless streak of his career. This month, O'Reilly has surrendered just one earned run on two hits and no walks in six appearances, good for a 1.08 ERA (1er.8.1p), 0.24 WHIP and .077 average against.

GOTTA HAND IT TO HIM: Indians closer Eric Hanhold worked around a leadoff walk to earn his sixth save in as many opportunities in August and his ninth of the season on Tuesday night. His nine saves with Indianapolis this season marks a new career high for the right-hander, besting his eight with Double-A Binghamton in 2018. In addition to his ninth save, he extended his dominant streak on Tuesday and now hasn't been charged with an earned run over his last 13 appearances (14.1ip) with a 0.98 WHIP and .200 average against (10-for-50). Since Aug. 3 (1) he is working an 8.1-inning scoreless streak with just five baserunners allowed (0.60 WHIP) and a .111 average against (3-for-27). After being scored upon multiple times in three consecutive appearances from May 3-12, Hanhold is 9-for-10 in save opportunities and has only been scored upon in eight of 25 appearances.

TODAY: With a 5-3 record through eight games of the 12-game homestand, the Indians will look to continue their winning ways and retake a series lead against Rochester today at 7:05 PM ET. This series is the first time that the two have faced off since the 2019 season, when they split the six-game season series, 3-3, with Indianapolis going 2-1 at Victory Field. Since 1988, the Indians own the advantage in the Circle City, 51-46. Taking the mound for Indianapolis today will be Cody Bolton, who has come out of the bullpen in each of his last five appearances and has not faced Rochester in his career. Countering for the away team is Joan Adon, who made his Triple-A debut with the Red Wings last season and has never faced Indianapolis.

BOLTON ON THE BUMP: Cody Bolton will make his first start since July 27 tonight in his first career outing against Rochester tonight. Last Sunday, Bolton entered in relief of starter Johan Oviedo and earned the win with 2.0 innings pitched. Bolton's last five appearances have come out of the bullpen, and in that time he owns a 2.79 ERA (3er/9.2ip) and 13 strikeouts. Just over half of Bolton's appearances this season have been relief outings (22 appearances, 10 starts), and as a reliever he is 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA (8er/27.1ip) and 32 strikeouts. In his 10 starts, he is 0-2 with a 3.19 ERA (11er/31.0ip) and 32 strikeouts.

THIS DAY IN 1951: Visiting as the manager for the Philadelphia Stars, Oscar Charleston was honored for his career as a player and a manager in the Negro Leagues in Indianapolis since 1915. Charleston was later be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1976. After "Schoolboy" Tugerson hurled the Indianapolis Clowns to a victory over the Kansas City Monarchs in the opener of a Negro League doubleheader at old Victory Field, the Stars lost, 11-1, to the Chicago American Giants in the nightcap.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.