Charles Esten to Visit Harbor Park

August 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides announced today that Charles Esten - who plays Ward Cameron in Outer Banks, Deacon Claybourne in Nashville and Josh Porter in The Office - will be at Harbor Park on Wednesday, September 28th.

The actor, and musician, is a William and Mary graduate who began his music and acting career right here in Hampton Roads. Since, he has gone on to star in hit TV Shows like Who's Line Is It Anyway?, Nashville, Outer Banks, and has played the Grand Ole Opry in excess of 100 times. Esten is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and then perform the Star-Spangled Banner on Wednesday, September 28th. The Tides will host Jacksonville, in what will be the final game of the 2022 season, with the first pitch slated for 6:35 pm. That evening, fans will have four different opportunities to meet Charles Esten and get their photos taken:

There will be a special VIP Meet and Greet opportunity, from 5:00 pm to 6:15 pm in Suites PR2 & PR3. The VIP Meet and Greet event will only host 50 guests and will include a box seat ticket, in the main seating bowl and all-you-can-eat food. The food menu will include Carolina Pulled Pork Barbeque, shrimp cocktail, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, potato salad, cookies, water, and Pepsi products. The all-you-can-eat food is available for the VIP event, from 5:00 pm to 6:15 pm.

The actor will meet and greet the VIP guests during the event which will include a photo and autograph opportunities. This will be the only opportunity to receive an autograph. VIP guests who enjoy the PR2 and PR3 suites can choose to remain there for the remainder of the evening or sit in their ticketed seat closer to the action on the field. Each individual Party Planning Committee Package is $65.

There will be an EXPRESS PHOTO PASS available that will move fans into a faster line to get their photos taken with the actor on the concourse. The Express Photo Pass will include a box seat ticket and an express photo pass for a photo with Charles Esten during the Wednesday, September 28th game. The Express Photo Pass package will also include a special Jumbo Shrimp Platter concession item. There is a limit of 50 Express Photo Passes available, with an individual Express Photo Pass available for $50.

Fans can pay $30 for a Photo Voucher Ticket that includes a box seat ticket and a guaranteed spot in line to get their photo taken with the actor. These Photo Voucher Tickets will be limited to 150 for the September 28th game and must be purchased in advance. Each person who would like a photo with Charles Esten will need their own Photo Voucher Ticket.

Fans can pay $15 to get their photo taken with the actor at the September 28th game. The Harbor Park concourse is expected to be very busy this evening, and every effort will be made to get as many fans through the photo line as possible. However, the Tides cannot guarantee that every fan in attendance will get their photo taken with the actor. Fans will only be charged the $15 if they get their photo taken. Fans who chose this option for the September 28th game should arrive early and stop by the third base concourse to get a Photo Standby Voucher. This voucher is intended to prevent fans from having to wait in line. Once you receive your Photo Standby Voucher, you can enjoy the game, grab a hot dog and a beer, etc. When the letter on your voucher is called, you will report to the 3rd base concourse to begin the photo process.

All of the above ticket options are currently available by calling 757-622-2222 Ext. 101 or Ext. 115, they can also be purchased online or at the Harbor Park box office. Promotion game dates are subject to change.

Group opportunities are currently available for the 2022 season and Season tickets are available for the 2023 season. For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

