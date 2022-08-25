Iowa Walks-Off St. Paul for Third Straight Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (55-65) won took their third straight game over the St. Paul Saints (57-61) by a score of 2-1, Thursday at Principal Park.

David Banuelos got St. Paul on the board with an RBI single in the second inning to put the Saints up 1-0 and that was all either team would score until the seventh.

Aside from the one run, both starting pitchers went pitch-for-pitch, keeping their opponents guessing. Hayden Wesneski allowed just one earned run on two hits and three walks over five innings, striking out seven along the way.

On the other side, Louie Varland spun six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out nine. Iowa pushed their first run across to tie the game in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Luis Vazquez.

Jonathan Holder, Bryan Hudson and Ben Leeper combined to keep St. Paul off the board, allowing just one hit while striking out three over the final four innings.

Entering the bottom of the ninth tied 1-1, Matt Mervis hit a walk-off home run for his second home run in as many days to send Iowa home with their third straight win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Hayden Wesneski spun five innings of one-run ball, giving Iowa three straight starts of five innings to start the series. Iowa's starters have now allowed just one earned run over their 15.0 through the first three games against the Saints.

- Just three players recorded a hit for Iowa tonight, with David Bote and Michael Hermosillo each with two knocks and Matt Mervis with one. They out-hit St. Paul 5-3.

- Through the first three games of the series, St. Paul has scored just four runs on 18 hits.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game four of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park set for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

