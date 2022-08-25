Iowa Walks-Off St. Paul for Third Straight Win
August 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (55-65) won took their third straight game over the St. Paul Saints (57-61) by a score of 2-1, Thursday at Principal Park.
David Banuelos got St. Paul on the board with an RBI single in the second inning to put the Saints up 1-0 and that was all either team would score until the seventh.
Aside from the one run, both starting pitchers went pitch-for-pitch, keeping their opponents guessing. Hayden Wesneski allowed just one earned run on two hits and three walks over five innings, striking out seven along the way.
On the other side, Louie Varland spun six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out nine. Iowa pushed their first run across to tie the game in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Luis Vazquez.
Jonathan Holder, Bryan Hudson and Ben Leeper combined to keep St. Paul off the board, allowing just one hit while striking out three over the final four innings.
Entering the bottom of the ninth tied 1-1, Matt Mervis hit a walk-off home run for his second home run in as many days to send Iowa home with their third straight win.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Hayden Wesneski spun five innings of one-run ball, giving Iowa three straight starts of five innings to start the series. Iowa's starters have now allowed just one earned run over their 15.0 through the first three games against the Saints.
- Just three players recorded a hit for Iowa tonight, with David Bote and Michael Hermosillo each with two knocks and Matt Mervis with one. They out-hit St. Paul 5-3.
- Through the first three games of the series, St. Paul has scored just four runs on 18 hits.
Iowa and St. Paul will play game four of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park set for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 25, 2022
- Iowa Walks-Off St. Paul for Third Straight Win - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Rock Red Wings 14-4 Behind Eight-Run Fourth - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings Fall 14-4 in Indianapolis Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Ryan's Round-Tripper Highlights Hens' Loss to Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rogers Fans 12 in 5-1 Win over Tides - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- White's Eighth-Inning Homer Lifts Stripers to 2-0 Win at Lehigh Valley - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Best Sounds 7-5 - Durham Bulls
- Varland Dominates, But Saints Lose on Walk-Off Homer in 9th, 2-1 to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- White's Eighth-Inning Homer Lifts Stripers to 2-0 Win in Lehigh Valley - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Lose Battle in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Offense Quiet in Jacksonville During Game Three Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Offense Slows in 9-1 Loss to Worcester on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Gilliam and Santana Fuel Bats to 5-4 Win - Louisville Bats
- Wong Homers Twice, Santos Earns First Triple-A Win at Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Columbus in 9-6 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (54-65) vs. Indianapolis Indians (59-58) - Indianapolis Indians
- August 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- HK Gets His Call: Howard Kellman to Broadcast Yankees-Rays Game on Friday, September 2 - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 25 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Nashville Sounds Host Cardinals Affiliate for Six-Game Series Beginning Tuesday - Nashville Sounds
- Charles Esten to Visit Harbor Park - Norfolk Tides
- Homestand Highlights: World Champions Replica Ring Giveaway Returns to Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Fall to Redbirds 16-2 on Wednesday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Walks off for de Facto Twin Bill Split Against Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Offense Explodes for 16 Runs in Wednesday Night Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers' Bullpen Shines in Loss to RailRiders - Omaha Storm Chasers
- "Tyler's Teammates" Turns Grief into Goodwill - Worcester Red Sox
- Wong Goes Deep in Comeback Win at Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.