Wings Fall 14-4 in Indianapolis Thursday Night
August 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings fell in Indianapolis this Thursday night, 14-4. The Indians now lead the series, 2-1.
The Red Wings entered tonight's contest with a 14 game streak of striking out at least 9 opposing batters per game. This is the longest active streak in the minors as well as the longest in franchise history.
*RHP Joan Adon *(0-1) toed the slab for the Red Wings in tonight's contest. He gave up 5 runs on 6 hits (3 earned). He also struck out 3 batters in his 3 innings of work.
In the top of the first, *SS Jecksson Flores *made a diving play up the middle to save a run, but that would go for naught as the next hitter singled to right field to score the first run of the game.
The Wings found themselves in a 4-0 deficit in the top of the third inning, but a two-run blast off the bat of SS Lucius Fox *cut the Indians' lead in half. After the Indians extended their lead to 5-2 in the bottom third on a single and an error by *3B Jake Alu, the Wings pushed two runs across in the fourth on an RBI single from C Tres Barrera *and an RBI fielder's choice by *RF Daniel Johnson, making the game 5-4.
The Red Wings brought in LHP Francisco Perez **in the fourth inning. He pitched a third of an inning giving up 2 runs before exiting with the bases loaded. RHP Matt Brill was sent to the mound and gave up 3 runs (2 earned). In all, the Indians scored 8 runs on 3 hits, all of them singles. **Perez was charged with 5 runs making the score 13-4.
LHP Alberto Baldonado, RHP Reed Garrett, *and *LHP Matt Cronin *pitched the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings respectively. *Baldonado *gave up a solo home run to make it 14-4. *Garrett **and Cronin **both hurled scoreless innings.
Tonight the Red Wings committed a season high 6 errors, the most since a 4 error game against Worcester on May 15th.
The Red Wings look to tie the series at 2-2 on Friday night at 7:05 pm. They'll hand the ball to RHP Franklyn Kilome (2-4).
