Homestand Highlights: World Champions Replica Ring Giveaway Returns to Coolray Field

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will give away 1,500 World Champions Replica Rings, receive a visit from the heroes of PJ Masks, suit up in special Black Panther jerseys, and more during a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) at Coolray Field from August 30 to September 4.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 30 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

FOX Monarch Night at Coolray Field: Slip on your cowboy boots and join the Stripers for FOX Monarch Night at Coolray Field! The first 1,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a Monarch branded bandana. The Stripers will take the field in special Monarch jerseys, and each jersey will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com. Be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. on September 11 for the series premiere of Monarch on FOX 5.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, August 31 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Thursday, September 1 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- World Champions Replica Ring Giveaway: World Series Champions... got a nice RING to it. Thanks to our friends at Coolray Heating & Cooling, the first 1,500 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a 2021 Braves replica championship ring! Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional rings.

- Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Friday, September 2 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Marvel's Defender of the Diamond: The Avengers initiative needs your help. Join the world's greatest heroes at the ballpark as the Stripers take on evil and save the day.

- Black Panther Specialty Jerseys: The Stripers will wear specialty Black Panther Jerseys for Marvel Defenders of the Diamond, and game-used jerseys will be available for purchase via online auction benefitting Northside Hospital.

- Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Saturday, September 3 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- PJ Masks Appearance: Bring the kids to meet and take pictures with Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko, the heroes of PJ Masks! The characters will be out for four 30-minute meet and greets with a half hour in between starting at 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, September 4 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Game Time: 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with pre-game Catch on the Field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

