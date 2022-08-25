Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Columbus in 9-6 Loss

BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clipper pounded out 16 hits on their way to a 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

For the third straight day the Bisons struck firs against Columbus. Otto Lopez extended his hitting streak to 16 straight games with a leadoff base hit to right field. He scored the game's first run with a steal of home after David Fry threw to second base on a full count pitch to Zack Collins.

Lopez is now 22 for 52 at the plate in August, good for a .423 batting average. He is also batting 32 for 57, or .561, since beginning hit hitting streak on July 23. The utilityman spent nearly two weeks with the Blue Jays, wrapped around the hit streak.

Four straight Herd batters reached base against Clippers starter Logan Allen. Nathan Lukes hit a two-run double, followed by a two RBI single by Cullen Large to give Buffalo a 5-0 lead. The team sent nine batters to the plate in the first and forced reliever Tim Herrin in from the bullpen to get the last out of the inning.

Columbus clubbed their way back into the game with three home runs to tie the game 5-5 after three. A solo homer by George Valera trimmed the deficit to 5-1. Trenton Brooks belted a two-run shot that made the score 5-3 in the middle of the second frame. A two-run homer to center field by Nolan Jones tied the game at five.

The Clippers took the lead thanks to solo runs in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Then they added two more runs in the top of the eighth against Bisons reliever Brandon Eisert. Buffalo did score a run in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Collins sacrifice fly that cashed in Vinny Capra.

Eight of Collins' 20 RBIs with the Bisons this season have come against Columbus. The back stop hit a grand slam in his second game with Buffalo on May 27 at Huntington Park and has three RBI in two games this week.

The Bisons will look to even up the series at two games apiece when they host Columbus for the fourth game of the six-game set on Friday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

