Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 25 at Indianapolis

August 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (54-65) at Indianapolis Indians (59-58)

Thursday - 7:05p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 7.07) vs. RHP Cody Bolton (3-2, 2.93)

STEALING W'S: The Rochester Red Wings evened up the series at a game apiece against Indianapolis yesterday, taking game two by a score of 3-1 despite being outhit 6 to 4...the Wings' offense was led by CF Andrew Stevenson and SS Lucius Fox, who each collected two hits in the contest, totaling all four hits for the squad...while collecting just four hits in the win, the squad found other ways to create runs, stealing a season-high seven bases, the most since August 21, 1992...1B John Nogowski Collected two RBI despite going 0-for-2 with two walks...Wings' pitchers allowed just one run while striking out 12 batters, making it 14 consecutive games with at least nine punch outs...the Wings send RHP Joan Adon to the mound for game three in Indianapolis.

LOCKED AND LOGAN-ED: Rochester RHP Logan Verrett took the ball yesterday and delivered his seventh quality start of the year (7 IP/ 1 ER), picking up his sixth win, all while striking out six batters...

Through three appearances in August, he has allowed just three earned in 18 innings pitched (1.50 ERA)

Since July 1st (7 G, 5 GS), he has allowed just three walks in 37.1 IP, striking out 27 (9.0 K/BB)

He ranks 2nd among International League pitchers in WHIP (1.08) and 4th in batting avg. against (.226)

TWO FOR YOU AND YOU: CF Andrew Stevenson and SS Lucius Fox picked up two hits each and were the only Wings to record a hit in the win...this marked the first time the Wings have had only two players in their lineup pick up a hit in a 9-inning complete contest.

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: The Wings swiped seven bags in the win Wednesday afternoon after Lucius Fox led the way with three...Luis Garcia and Andrew Stevenson collected two apiece...this is believed to be the most stolen bases in a game for the Red Wings since August 21, 1992, when Damon Buford (2), Luis Mercedes (2), Doug Robbins (2), and Steve Scarsone (1) collected seven against Toledo...

They are the fifth team to collect 7 or more stolen bases in a contest, a stat highlighted by Omaha's two eight-stolen base performances this year.

Luis Garcia's two swipes are a career-high for the rehabbing National

A WIN IS A WIN: Rochester collected just four hits as a team in yesterday's win, making it the 9th time this year the club has picked up four hits or less in a nine-inning game, improving to 2-7 in those games.

BASES ARE HARD TO COME BY: The Wings recorded five total bases yesterday which is the lowest total since the series-opening game in Worcester (8/16), a game in which they also won...

The 15 total bases the Wings have recorded in their last three games is the lowest in a three-game span the entire season.

CAN'T PUNCH OUR TICKET: Rochester batters were struck out just two times yesterday which is a new season-low for the squad...the Wings have struck out the third-fewest times compared to any other International League squad...

The Wings have also walked the second-fewest times among IL teams (377).

WE SPEND OUR RUNS CAREFULLY: The Red Wings scored three runs in yesterday's win and now have scored eight runs in their last three games...this marks the 19th time this year the Wings have scored 8 or less in a three-game span...

The Wings collected just four hits yesterday which marks the fourth time Rochester has collected 14 hits or fewer in a three-game span this year...comparatively, Indianapolis has not recorded fewer than 15 hits in any three-game set this year.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: With RHP Logan Verrett's six-strikeout, one-run performance yesterday, Wings' starters have found their groove...

Over the past five games (8/19), starting pitchers have posted 12.04 strikeouts per nine innings (24.2 IP/33 SO).

Dating back to Saturday (4 G), starting pitchers have allowed just two earned runs in 21 innings (0.86 ERA)

SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES: The Wings surrendered just one run in yesterday's game, now making it four games where the Wings have allowed a combined seven runs...in the last three games, they've allowed 19 hits, struck out 33 and walked seven.

With yesterday's one run allowed, the Wings have now allowed three runs or less in a three-game span for the 15th time this year.

If you erase the back-to-back games where they allowed nine runs (on 8/18-19), the Wings have allowed nine runs in their previous six games.

If you erase their back-to-back nine-run games and their 11-run game on 8/14, the Wings. have allowed 11 runs in their last seven games.

PUNCHING TICKETS: In Wednesday's win, Wings pitchers collected 12 strikeouts...Rochester arms have now struck out nine or more batters in each of their last 14 games, the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball, and is the most for a Red Wings team since at least 2004...this streak includes 10+ K's in seven of their last eleven...

The Wings are tied for 3rd among international League teams in strikeouts recorded with 1,110...39 K's off the lead (WOR-1,149).

GET IT A-DON: The Wings send RHP Joan Adon to the mound today in hopes of taking a 2-1 series lead...this will mark Adon's fifth start with Rochester this season...

In his last outing on 8/18 in Worcester, he allowed three earned in four innings pitched, striking out five in the no-decision

In four starts with the Wings, the 24-year-old has struck out 10.93 batters per nine innings pitched.

International League Stories from August 25, 2022

