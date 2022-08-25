SWB RailRiders Game Notes

August 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (63-55) vs Omaha Storm Chasers (55-63)

Game 120 | Road Game 60 | Werner Park | Papillion, NE | Thursday, August 25, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 PM (CST)

RHP Mitch Spence (1-1, 3.66) vs RHP Jackson Kowar (4-8, 5.50)

SPENCE: Earned win in 6.0 scoreless innings, 2 H, 3 BB, 3 K @ St. Paul 8/20-2 (4-0 W)

KOWAR: Earned win in 5.0 IP, H, ER, HBP, 3 BB, 3 K @ Louisville 8/20 (10-6 W)

LAST TIME OUT

PAPILLION, NE (August 24, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-3 on Wednesday night at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska. All seven runs were recorded off home runs, including a go-ahead home run by Armando Alvarez in the seventh.

Freddy Fermin hit a solo home run off RailRiders starter Sean Boyle with one away in the bottom of the second inning; his third home run of the series. The Storm Chasers added a solo home run by Brewer Hicklen in the home half of the fourth to double their lead.

Omaha starting pitcher Daniel Mengden limited Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to two hits over the first four innings, but, with two outs in the fifth, walked Chad Bell and surrendered an infield single to Ryan LaMarre. Matt Pita followed with his fifth home run of the year for the RailRiders, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-2 lead.

After a solo home run by Maikel Garcia tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, Alvarez hit his second home run of the series to recapture the RailRiders lead at 4-3. Boyle (1-1) notched his first quality start with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, striking out four and walking three and allowing just four hits. Jose Mujica was perfect over the final two innings for his second save of the year. Mengden (6-5) took the loss after allowing all four runs on six hits over six-plus innings. Pita paced SWB with three hits, while Alvarez and LaMarre added two hits apiece as the RailRiders moved to eight games over .500 for the first time all season.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road to face the Omaha Storm Chasers for the first time in 32 years. Entering the series, these two teams had played just twelve times in their respective franchises' histories, six times in 1989 and six times in 1990. The last time the RailRiders were in Omaha, the two split a four-game set from August 15-17, 1990.

CLOSING IN - There are just 34 days left until the final day of the regular season on September 28. The RailRiders have 32 games left to play (one of which is a suspended game), finding themselves two and a half games back of the lone playoff spot in the International League East.

PLUS ONE - If Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wins tonight, they'll take the all-time series lead 8-7 against Omaha. They entered this week trailing 7-5 all-time

TWO COOL FOR SCHOOL - Entering play Thursday, SWB is in a tie for second with Buffalo in the IL East. Prior to this, the team had not been in second place all season. The RailRiders have now been in every position in the standings this year.

EIGHT IS GREAT - The RailRiders enter tonight eight games over .500 for the first time this season, taking them 118 games to do so. It took the 2021 RailRiders 14 games to reach this mark (11-3).

ELEVEN HEAVEN - Should the RailRiders win tonight, they would guarantee a series split with Omaha, making it eleven straight six-game series without a losing set. SWB did lose a three-game series to Lehigh Valley July 22-24 (1-2).

BABY PULL ME CLOSER - Four of SWB's last five games have finished with a one-run differential. The RailRiders are 3-1 in those games.

PITA HOT - Matt Pita tallied three hits on Wednesday including a big three-run home run. It was his first three-hit game of the season and his first three-hit game since June 25, 2019. It was the fourth three-hit game of his career. He has never had a four-hit game in his pro career.

RIPPED TO THE MAX - Max McDowell went 6-for-10 last week against the Saints with three doubles, a homer and five driven in. He finds himself on his second three-game hit streak of the season, his first since June 10 - June 14. He has not appeared in this series in Omaha.

ARMANDOLORIAN - Armando Alvarez is 10 for his last 25 (.400). Of those ten hits, seven of them have gone for extra bases with three homers and four doubles. He has hits in 14 of 16 games he's played in the month of August.

ZACH ATTACK - Zach Greene picked up his ninth win of the season in relief on Tuesday. He is back in sole possession of the team lead in this category and is tied for second for the International League lead. On Tuesday, Dairon Blanco of Omaha stole second base with Greene on the mound. It was the first steal attempt off Greene by any baserunner in 2022.

A GREG UP ON THE COMPETITION - Greg Weissert has not been charged with a run in 23 straight appearances, the longest stretch for any RailRiders pitcher this season. This scoreless streak has lasted 23.1 innings. After chalking up a save on Saturday in game one (his second of the series), Weissert is second in the International League with 18 saves behind Fernando Cruz's 22 with Louisville.

STREAKY - Oswald Peraza has a nine-game on-base streak... Ronald Guzmán has an eight-game on-base streak... Armando Alvarez has a five-game hit streak... Phillip Evans has a four-game hit streak... Max McDowell has a three-game hit streak...

ON DECK - The RailRiders return home August 30 to host the Syracuse Mets for their third to final homestand of the season. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - Everyone in the system won on Wednesday. The New York Yankees (76-48) had yesterday off. They begin a four-game series tonight in Oakland against James Kaprielian and the A's at 9:40 PM EST... The Somerset Patriots (71-44) beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-2. Deivi García struck out ten batters in 6.1 innings. He's struck out ten batters in two of his last three outings for Somerset. Matt Sauer, fresh off a career-high 11 strikeouts, gets the start tonight at 7:05 PM EST... The Hudson Valley Renegades (62-53) defeated the Hickory Crawdads 4-2. Aaron Palensky drove in the winning run with a double in the sixth. Blas Castano starts tonight at 7:05 PM EST... The Tampa Tarpons (55-59) blanked Clearwater 3-0. Five Tarpons pitchers combined to strike out 15 Threshers. They play tonight at 6:30 PM EST...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.