Indians Open Doubleheader with Dominant Offensive Victory
May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - A season-high 16 runs and Mason Martin's fifth homer in a six-game span lifted the Indianapolis Indians to a Game 1 win over St. Paul in Wednesday night's doubleheader, 16-10. The Saints emerged victorious in a back-and-forth Game 2, 5-3.
Indians Record: 23-20
St. Paul Record: 17-26
Game 1 WP: Aaron Fletcher (1-0)
Game 1 LP: Jordan Balazovic (0-2)
Game 2 WP: Jharel Cotton (1-1)
Game 2 LP: Cristofer Melendez (2-2)
