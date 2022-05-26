Indians Open Doubleheader with Dominant Offensive Victory

May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - A season-high 16 runs and Mason Martin's fifth homer in a six-game span lifted the Indianapolis Indians to a Game 1 win over St. Paul in Wednesday night's doubleheader, 16-10. The Saints emerged victorious in a back-and-forth Game 2, 5-3.

Indians Record: 23-20

St. Paul Record: 17-26

Game 1 WP: Aaron Fletcher (1-0)

Game 1 LP: Jordan Balazovic (0-2)

Game 2 WP: Jharel Cotton (1-1)

Game 2 LP: Cristofer Melendez (2-2)

