Sounds Announce Two Game Time Changes
May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced a pair of game time changes at First Horizon Park in the month of September.
Nashville's series finale against the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday, September 4 is now a 2:05 p.m. (CDT) start.
Additionally, Nashville's series finale against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday, September 18 is now a 1:05 p.m. (CDT) start.
The Sounds updated 2022 schedule can be found at www.milb.com/nashville/schedule.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 26, 2022
- Sounds Announce Two Game Time Changes - Nashville Sounds
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Battle of the Badges Game to Take Place Saturday at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Sahlen Field Box Office to be Closed May 27-30 - Buffalo Bisons
- Todd Zeile Making Appearance and Signing Autographs at NBT Bank Stadium on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Celebrate Memorial Day, Raise Awareness for ALS and Cancer - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Salt Potatoes & Rochester Plates Meet in Duel of the Dishes Game One on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Open Doubleheader with Dominant Offensive Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Open Doubleheader with Dominant Offensive Victory - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Sounds Announce Two Game Time Changes
- Walk-Off Walk Dooms Sounds
- Walk-Off Walk Dooms Sounds
- Sounds Take Series Opener in Extras at Toledo
- Sounds Slug Way to Sunday Sweep