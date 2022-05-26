Sounds Announce Two Game Time Changes

May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced a pair of game time changes at First Horizon Park in the month of September.

Nashville's series finale against the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday, September 4 is now a 2:05 p.m. (CDT) start.

Additionally, Nashville's series finale against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday, September 18 is now a 1:05 p.m. (CDT) start.

The Sounds updated 2022 schedule can be found at www.milb.com/nashville/schedule.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.