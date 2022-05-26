Syracuse Salt Potatoes & Rochester Plates Meet in Duel of the Dishes Game One on Thursday

May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Salt Potatoes will play the Rochester Plates in game one of the 2022 Duel of the Dishes series this Thursday, May 26th. The gates open at 5:30 p.m., game time is 6:35 p.m. The Duel of the Dishes will take place on SOS Night.

Game 2 of the Duel of the Dishes will be played in Rochester in June at Frontier Field. Game 3 will take place at NBT Bank Stadium in September, if needed. The winner of the series will take possession the largest trophy in the history of sports, the Golden Fork.

Thursday is also $1 Thursday, the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Hofmann hot dogs & coneys (4 per transaction), $1 16 oz. Coca-Cola beverages, $1 souvenir and $2 draft Saranac, Coors, Budweiser, Labatt, & 1911 hard ciders.

The Syracuse Mets are home against the Rochester Red wings all week long:

Friday, 5/27 (6:35 p.m.) - Craft Beer Friday, presented by the Hops Spot; Strike Out Stroke Night with t-shirt giveaway & post-game fireworks presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center

Saturday, 5/28 (6:35 p.m.) - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration on Salt City Saturday, Stroke Out ALS Night with T-shirt giveaway, courtesy of Coca-Cola, ALS Jersey auction to benefit the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter

Sunday, 5/29 (6:35 p.m.) - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration with post-game fireworks, presented by Budweiser, on Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by NBT Bank

Tickets for all Syracuse Mets home games are available over-the-phone (315-474-7833) and in-person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemest.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.