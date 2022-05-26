Short Tallies Four RBIs vs Nashville
May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
(TOLEDO, OHIO): The Toledo Mud Hens came into today's game, with RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez taking the mound. After a 29-minute rain delay, the Mud Hens and Sounds began tonight's performance, with Toledo looking for back-to-back wins, and a series lead.
The Sounds struck first to begin the ballgame, as Nashville tallied a home run to left field in just the first two pitches of the game. Then, they would snag an RBI single to extend their lead, as the game headed to the bottom of the first. The Toledo offense would strike back with three unanswered runs, as RF Trayce Thompson would obtain an RBI groundball to score SS Zack Short, who singled leading off the inning. Then, after 1B Josh Lester would walk. DH Ryan Lavarnway would follow up with a two-run blast to left field. Lavarnway now has three home runs on the year. The Mud Hens would lead 3-2, heading into the second.
In the bottom of the third, the Mud Hens would tally another run. CF Jacob Robson would walk with two outs in the inning. Then, Robson would obtain his ninth stolen base, leading to an RBI single by SS Zack Short. The Hens now had a 4-2 lead, but the offense wasn't finished. In the bottom of the third, DH Ryan Lavarnway would drive in RF Trayce Thompson, who singled earlier in the inning. Next, 2B Jamie Westbrook singled to second, scoring Lavarnway. After a Nashville fielding error, which allowed another run, SS Zack Short hit a two-run double, extending the lead to 9-2. Short now has 15 doubles on the season, along with four RBIs in tonight's performance.
The Sounds would tally another run in the sixth and eighth inning; however, the Mud Hens would pick up the win in game three, with a score of 9-4. The Mud Hens took a series lead, as RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez tallied his second winning decision of the year, and RHP Derek Law obtained his seventh save. SS Zack Short reached base four times, going 3-3 with a walk, a run scored, a double, and four RBIs. He will look to stay hot, as the series rolls along. DH Ryan Lavarnway reached base three times, with a double, a two-run blast, tallying three RBIs. He also scored two runs.
When he (Nivaldo) is ahead, he is in command. When need to throw strikes and get ahead." General Manager, Lloyd McClendon said.
"It's all about passing the baton to the next guy.... Once we get going, we all get going." SS Zack Short said.
NOTABLE BATTERS:
SS Zack Short: 3-4, 4 RBI, R, 2B, BB
DH Ryan Lavarnway: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB
NEXT UP: The Mud Hens will look for their third straight win and extend the series lead. Toledo will take on Nashville tomorrow at 7:05pm, at Fifth-Third Field.
