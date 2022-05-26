Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-20) at St. Paul Saints (17-26)

May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 8:07 PM ET

GAME #44 / Road #21: Indianapolis Indians (23-20) at St. Paul Saints (17-26)

PROBABLES: RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.64) vs. RHP Mario Sanchez (2-1, 4.63)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT - GAME ONE: A season-high 16 runs and Mason Martin's fifth homer in a six-game span lifted the Indians to a win over St. Paul in the opening game of yesterday's doubleheader, 16-10. Already with a 1-0 lead following an RBI double by Bligh Madris in the second inning, Indy sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored eight runs on seven hits to take a lofty 9-0 lead. An RBI double by Ji-Hwan Bae and five RBI singles by Cole Tucker, Jamie Ritchie, Hoy Park, Travis Swaggerty and Mason Martin plated all Indy's runs in the frame. St. Paul scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Madris took two runs back with a solo home run and RBI single in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. The floodgates opened in the seventh for both teams, with 11 total runs scored in the frame. In the top half, back-to-back run-scoring singles by Oneil Cruz and Swaggerty with two outs extended the lead to 13-4. Martin then launched a three-run shot to cap the scoring for Indy. The Saints sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs - all unearned - on three hits, two walks and two errors by Cruz in the bottom half to attempt a comeback.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT - GAME TWO: Indianapolis took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an error before St. Paul scored one run in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-1 lead. Bases-loaded walks to Jason Delay and Josh Bissonette in the sixth swung the game back in Indy's favor, but a pair of home runs in the sixth lifted the Saints to their first victory of the series.

MARTIN MASHING: Mason Martin's seventh-inning home run in Game 1 yesterday extended his streak to three straight games with a home run, which is tied for the third-longest in the International League this season behind Memphis' Nolan Gorman (5) and Iowa's Robel Garcia (4). The three-run blast was his fifth in a six-game span, a stretch in which he recorded 13 RBI. He totalled five RBI in yesterday's doubleheader opener, his most since recording five RBI on 7/6/21 with Double-A Altoona vs. Akron. Martin has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games with nine extra-base hits and is now tied for third in all of Minor League Baseball with 26 extra-base hits this season. Since May 13, he's hitting .318 (14-for-44) with an .818 slugging percentage and 1.230 OPS. In addition to his extra-base hits, he is tied for sixth in MiLB with a career-high five triples and ranks among International League leaders in RBI (5th, 34), slugging percentage (5th, .600), home runs (T-5th, 10) and total bases (T-5th, 90).

BLIGH GUY: Bligh Madris went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBI in Game 2 of yesterday's doubleheader for his second season-high three-hit game, the first of which also came at St. Paul on 4/16. In total, he reached base safely in six of his eight plate appearances across both games yesterday with four hits. In 15 May games, Madris is hitting .295 (13-for-44) with a .915 OPS after appearing in only 10 games with the Indians in April.

SWAGS ON FIRE: Travis Swaggerty has now hit safely in eight consecutive games, which is tied as the second-longest active hitting streak in the International League following Nashville's Mario Feliciano (9). Four of those eight games have been multi-hit performances after he had just four two-hit games through his first 19 games this season. Dating back to 5/17, Swaggerty is hitting .433 (13-for-30) with three extra-base hits, a 1.118 OPS and has improved his batting average in 12 May games to .364 (16-for-44).

GOING STREAKING: The Indians own two of the three longest on-base streaks in the International League this season, all of which are still active. Canaan Smith-Njigba (27 games) reached base safely in both games of yesterday's doubleheader and Ji-Hwan Bae (22) went 3-for-5 in Game 1 to extend their respective streaks. More details about Smith-Njigba and Bae's active streaks are listed below:

Canaan Smith-Njigba - Smith-Njigba's 27-game on-base streak currently ranks as the longest in the IL this season and the second-longest active streak in Triple-A behind El Paso's Nomar Mazara (31). It is also tied for the highest on-base streak in his career, the last recorded in 2017 with the GCL Yankees East, and the longest streak by an Indians batter since Adam Frazier reached base safely in 29 straight games from 5/9-6/8/16. Smith-Njigba's impressive streak began with a single on 4/22 vs. Columbus, and since he owns a .270 batting average (24-for-89) and .425 on-base percentage. During that time, he has taken almost as many walks (24) as strikeouts (26).

Ji-Hwan Bae - Bae is currently working a 22-game on-base streak, which trails Smith-Njigba and Durham's Rene Pinto (23) for the third-longest in the IL this season. Since his streak began on 4/27 at Iowa, Bae has hit safely in 17 of his 22 games with a .349 average (29-for-83), .446 on-base percentage and 1.073 OPS. All four of his home runs and 13 of his 15 total extra-base hits this season have come in that time span. He has also struck out just 11 times compared to 16 walks. Bae's longest career on-base streak lasted 25 games from 8/15-9/15/21 with Double-A Altoona, in which he registered a .348 average (31-for-89) with a .459 on-base percentage.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to build on their series lead tonight in the fourth contest of a seven-game series.. From 4/12-4/17, the Indians went 2-3 at St. Paul for their first series loss of the season, In 20 games in St. Paul since 2021 - which was the first season the Indians faced a team in St. Paul since 1960 - Indianapolis is 11-9. Tonight, Osvaldo Bido will make his second appearance and first start at St. Paul this season. Countering for the Saints is Mario Sanchez, who surrendered three runs in 2.0 relief innings against Indianapolis on 4/15.

THIS DATE IN 2001: The Indians raked 18 hits in a 10-2 triumph at McCoy Stadium against Pawtucket. Center fielder Lou Collier went 4-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored from the leadoff spot for Indy.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.