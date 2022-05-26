Homestand Highlights: Stripers Celebrate Memorial Day, Raise Awareness for ALS and Cancer

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will celebrate Memorial Day by transforming into the Gwinnett Peaches, honor those afflicted by ALS and cancer, and give away Button Gwinnett Specialty Jersey replicas during a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) from May 30 to June 5 at Coolray Field.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Monday, May 30 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Gwinnett Peaches Retro Specialty Jersey: There's no crying in baseball as the Stripers become the Gwinnett Peaches! Players and coaches will wear uniforms reminiscent of the Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League to celebrate the women who played professionally during the Second World War. These specialty jerseys will be available for purchase via online auction.

Memorial Day with Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a Memorial Day fireworks display.

Wednesday, June 1 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Thursday, June 2 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

ALS Lou Gehrig Day: Join the Stripers and support your local ALS Association chapter as we remember the legacy of Lou Gehrig and all those lost to the disease that bears his name.

Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Friday, June 3 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Shut Out Cancer Night: The Stripers recognize cancer survivors, remember the fights of our friends and loved ones, and raise awareness to combat all forms of cancer.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Saturday, June 4 - Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Button Gwinnett Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive their own replica "Button Gwinnett" jersey, modeled after the Stripers' popular Patriotic uniforms from 2021. Available in medium and XL sizes only. Please note, this giveaway is ONE PER PERSON, and fans with extra tickets will not be permitted to exit the ballpark and re-enter to claim additional jerseys. Presented by Gwinnett Daily Post.

Sunday, June 5 - Stripers vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

The Gwinnett Stripers are the Triple-A International League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The 2022 season is the team's 13th at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Ga.

