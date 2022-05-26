Bisons and Columbus Rained out Thursday
May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Buffalo Bisons and Columbus Clippers were postponed on Thursday evening at Huntington Park due to inclement weather.
The two teams will make up Thursday night's postponement on Saturday, May 28, starting at 5:05 p.m. The Bisons and Columbus are now scheduled to play two seven inning games with at least a 30 minute break in-between.
Game three of the series is still scheduled to take place on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. and will be a nine inning contest between the Herd and Clippers.
