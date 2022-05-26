Battle of the Badges Game to Take Place Saturday at AutoZone Park

May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department will square off in the 3rd annual Battle of the Badges on Saturday at AutoZone Park prior to the Redbirds and I-Cubs game. The softball game honors and celebrates the members of each department that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the City of Memphis and will settle the age-old debate of who is the best Division in the city.

"The Battle of the Badges event means a lot to us," said Lieutenant Hunter Smith with MFD. "This game is an excellent way for us to get together and unwind. The game also allows us to come together to remember and celebrate the members of our public safety family that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the City of Memphis."

"People call on us at their worst times, expecting us to respond with our best actions," said Lieutenant Robert Wilkie with the MPD. "Today is a reminder that sometimes our best actions can result in paying the ultimate price."

While both departments are excited to get together, there is also some competitive sentiment among the players.

"We ordered pine tar that smells like glazed donuts," explained Smith with a smile on his face, "so they will watch the bat and not the ball."

"You're either first or last!," said Wilkie. "But they will still be our friends, even if they are second place in this game."

Gates open at 4:00pm with first pitch for the softball game scheduled for 4:30pm. The great Brian England is scheduled to start for MFD opposite Artez Davis. Fans can enjoy interactive activities on the concourse provided by MPD and MFD.

A ticket for Saturday is good for both the softball game and Redbirds' game. The Redbirds and I-Cubs will start at 6:35pm.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.