Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (23-21) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (16-27)

Game 44 | Home Game 21 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, May 26, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 AM

RHP Edward Cabrera (1-2, 4.58) vs RHP Deivi García (0-3, 9.90)

CABRERA: Handed loss in 6.0 IP, with 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 HR (tied career-high, 4x), BB, 11 K (season high) vs Durham 5/20 (5-1 L)

GARCÍA: Took third loss in 2.1 IP (season-short) with 4 H, 4 ER, 2 HR (tied season-high), 2 BB, 3 K @ Worcester 5/20 (6-2 L)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 25, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders edged past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday afternoon 2-1. Oswald Peraza gave the RailRiders the lead with an RBI single in the eighth.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck first against RailRiders' starter Hayden Wesneski in the top of the fifth inning. A sacrifice fly from Peyton Burdick gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. Wesneski ended up tossing 5.1 innings but allowed a career-high five walks. He exited having allowed just that one run on two hits.

The RailRiders tied the game in the half-inning after. In the bottom of the fifth, José Peraza launched a solo home run to left off Jacksonville starter Will Stewart. The left-hander only surrendered that one run in his second career Triple-A appearance. He tossed seven innings with just four hits allowed.

Jimmy Yacabonis relieved for the Jumbo Shrimp in the eighth. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead courtesy of an RBI single with two outs from Oswald Peraza. A 2-1 lead became their first advantage of the young series.

Shelby Miller took over the ninth after Vinny Nittoli worked out of jams in the seventh and eighth innings. Miller notched his fourth save of the season to take the team lead in the category. Nittoli (2-0) earned the victory while Yacabonis (3-3) took the loss. The series is now even at one win apiece.

NEWS & NOTES

A SINGLE STEP - The RailRiders enter Thursday's action in sole possession of eighth place. Its the first time since May 6 that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not been in either ninth or tenth place in the ten-team International League East. The RailRiders have not been in the top-five in the division since April 15, nine games into the season, when they were in fifth place. That was 41 days ago.

SHUFFLE THE DECK - The RailRiders made eight roster moves on Wednesday, the most they have made in a single day this season. Oliver Dunn and José Mujica were promoted to SWB from Double-A Somerset. David McKay was recalled by the Yankees. JP Sears was recalled to start Wednesday's Yankees game then optioned back to SWB. Estevan Florial was also optioned to SWB. Luis Gil was placed on the 7-Day Injured List. Armando Alvarez was placed on the Restricted/Suspended List. Additionally, Josh Maciejewski was promoted from Somerset today.

DEIVI DAY - Deivi García will make his seventh start with the RailRiders tonight. He has never faced Jacksonville. García has been charged with at least one run in 18 straight outings with the RailRiders (last scoreless outing 7/9/21 vs Syracuse). He has allowed four home runs this year, tied for most among active pitchers (with Matt Krook).

GIL BETTER - RailRiders' starter Luis Gil tweeted this on Tuesday evening after undergoing Tommy John surgery: "hello Fans I am very excited because the operation was a success thank God everything went as God wanted it I am very grateful to God and I want to tell him that I will give 101% of myself so that the recovery goes better than expected in the name of God #Amén"

G-WAGON - Greg Bird picked up double in Tuesday's series opener against Jacksonville. It ran his hit streak to seven-straight games, but went hitless Wednesday. He has gone 10 for his last 30 with two home runs and four doubles during this stretch. He is on an eight-game on-base streak,. After batting .149 in 15 games in the month of April, he's batting .233 in 17 games in the month of May. 2022 is the fourth season Bird has appeared for the RailRiders. The most games he ever played for SWB was 34 back in 2015 (currently at 31 in 2022).

DON'T FREIT - David Freitas had a four-hit day on Sunday. He is the second RailRider to complete the feat this season (Oswald Peraza). It was the third time in his American Professional career he had picked up four or more hits. It was the most hits he had gathered in a single game since August 8, 2019 with the San Antonio Missions (four). He set a career high with five hits on June 6, 2012 while with the Potomac Nationals. With a single in his first at bat on Tuesday, Freitas had hits in five straight at bats.

STREAKY - Greg Bird's seven-game hitting streak was snapped Wednesday, but he still maintains an eight-game on-base streak... Phillip Evans's four-game hitless streak was snapped on Wednesday with a first inning single... José Peraza has hits in three-straight... David Freitas has hits in back-to-back games... Shelby Miller has not been charged with a run in six straight appearances...

WHO DAT - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, joined the International League in the 2021 season. They were formerly the Jacksonville Suns until a rebrand in 2017. They were most recently affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the Marlins took over in 2009. After spending their first seven seasons in the International League, they were in the Southern League from 1970-2020.

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders were shut out for the seventh time this season on Tuesday. They were shut out eight times in the entirety of the 2021 season... The RailRiders are 6-8 in one-run games this season... SWB has three more wins (9) on the road than they do at home (7)...

ON DECK - Friday is First Repsonder Friday at PNC Field. 100 tickets will be given away to our first responders each Friday. Tickets are given away on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to four per week per first responder. There's also a post-game firework show. It's all presented by NEPA Crane & Hauling, 98.5 KRZ and Harth Enterprises.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (31-13) defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 on Wednesday. Miguel Andújar singled home the first run, then scored on an error for the lone New York offense. JP Sears struck out five in five shutout innings for the win. Nestor Cortes faces Ryan Yarbrough in the series opener against Tampa Bay tonight at 6:40 PM... The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Somerset Patriots (26-14) by a score of 7-4 Wednesday. Andres Chaparro homered in his first game back from the injured list. Randy Vasquez takes the ball tonight at 6:00 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (18-22) stole seven bases en route to an 8-4 win over the Rome Braves. Spencer Henson hit a three-run homer to give the 'Gades a 6-4 lead. Matt Sauer takes the ball tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (20-21) swept a doubleheader on Wednesday. Yorlin Calderon tossed a seven-inning no-hitter in game two with seven strikeouts. Juan Carela starts tonight at 6:30 PM...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.