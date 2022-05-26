Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Gets Past Jacksonville

MOOSIC, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won 6-5 in walk-off fashion against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday evening. Derek Dietrich went 4-for-5 with a home run, three doubles and the game-winning hit in the tenth.

Deivi García made his seventh start of the year for the RailRiders and exited early in the second. Jacksonville countered with Edward Cabrera who allowed two runs over four innings in his sixth start.

The RailRiders grabbed the lead in the first on a run-scoring double by Derek Dietrich. Two batters later, Dietrich came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Jacksonville answered in the second with three runs to edge ahead 3-2. Norel Gonzalez hit a two-run home run.

After scoreless frames in the third and fourth, the Jumbo Shrimp tacked on a tally in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Devin Hairston, making it 4-2. In the bottom of the frame, Dietrich struck again. He tied the game at four with a two-run home run.

In the top of the sixth, the seesaw affair continued as Lewin Díaz hit a solo home run to deep right to put Jacksonville back in front 5-4. The RailRiders once again knotted things up in the bottom of the sixth. Max McDowell scored on a wild pitch after he stole his second base of the season earlier in the inning.

Greg Weissert and Zach Greene combined to throw four scoreless innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen from the seventh through tenth to keep the Jumbo Shrimp at bay. In the bottom of the tenth, Dietrich capped his night with a walk-off double to send the RailRiders home 6-5 winners.

Zach Greene (4-0) earned his fourth win for the RailRiders. Robert Garcia (1-2) suffered the loss for Jacksonville.

The two teams continue their six-game series on Friday evening at 6:35 PM. It's First Responder Friday and there also postgame fireworks. Tickets are available swbrailriders.com

