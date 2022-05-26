Sahlen Field Box Office to be Closed May 27-30

Please Note: The Sahlen Field Box Office will be closed Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30 so that the Bisons staff can take part in a community event on Friday and then spent times with their families during the extended weekend.

The Box Office will reopen on Tuesday, May 31 at 9:00 a.m. so that fans can get ready for the return on the Bisons June 7-12 as they host the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Worcester Red Sox, in a series that includes School Kids Day, a Honda fridaynightbash! and Star Wars Night.

