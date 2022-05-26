Jumbo Shrimp Club Two Home Runs But Fall in Extras to RailRiders

MOOSIC, Pa. - Despite home runs by Norel González and Lewin Díaz, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Thursday night, 6-5 in 10 innings from PNC Field.

After a scoreless top of the 10th, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (17-27) got the walk off win in the bottom of the 10th inning. With a runner starting at second, Derek Dietrich doubled to score Evan Alexander from second giving the RailRiders the 6-5 win.

Jacksonville (23-22) fell behind in the bottom of the first inning. Estevan Florial walked, stole second and advanced to third on a ground out. With two outs, Florial scored on a double by Dietrich for the 1-0 lead. Dietrich advanced to third on a throwing error and scored in the next at-bat off a wild pitch to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp jumped on top in the top of the second. Jerar Encarnacion and JJ Bleday started the inning with back-to-back singles. Encarnacion went to third on the single by Bleday and scored on a sac fly courtesy of Lorenzo Quintana to cut the deficit to 2-1. Following Quintana, González (6) smacked a two-run home run to put Jacksonville ahead 3-2.

Jacksonville increased their lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth. Bleday knocked a one-out single and Quintana walked to put runners on first and second. González singled to load the bases and Bleday scored on a ground out by Devin Hairston as the Jumbo Shrimp padded their lead to 4-2.

Huascar Brazoban entered the game in the bottom of the fifth, replacing Jacksonville starter Edward Cabrera. Oswald Peraza started the inning with a single and then stole second. Greg Bird grounded out but Peraza went to third and scored on a two-run home run by Dietrich (1) to tie the game at four.

In the top of the sixth, Jacksonville retook the lead. With two outs, Díaz (9) blasted a solo home run to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead, 5-4.

The RailRiders didn't quit as they tied the game again in the bottom of the sixth. Aneurys Zabala entered for Jacksonville but hit Max McDowell who then stole second. Two batters later, McDowell scored from third on a wild pitch tying the game at five.

Jacksonville and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue their series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. ET. The Jumbo Shrimp will turn to LHP Daniel Castano (1-0, 6.55) and the RailRiders will counter with LHP Josh Maciejewski (0-0, 0.00)

