Perez, Tromp Lead Stripers to Twin-Bill Sweep in Norfolk
May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Gwinnett Stripers (23-22) swept a doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides (21-24) on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park, winning 4-1 and 3-2. Hernan Perez's two-run double sparked the game one victory, while Chadwick Tromp's solo home run provided a last at-bat triumph in game two.
Decisive Plays (Game 1): The Stripers erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs off Michael Baumann (L, 0-3) in the sixth inning. Perez doubled to left-center scoring Braden Shewmake and Phil Gosselin for a 2-1 lead. Alex Dickerson added an RBI fielder's choice to make it 3-1. In the seventh, Drew Waters doubled and scored on a double by Gosselin to make it 4-1.
Decisive Plays (Game 2): Greyson Jenista blasted a solo homer (5) and Gosselin added an RBI single as Gwinnett took a 2-0 lead in the third, but the Tides battled back to tie the game at 2-2 on a solo homer by Dylan Harris (2) off Huascar Ynoa in the fifth. In the top of the seventh, Tromp lifted a solo shot (9) to right-center off lefty Kevin Smith (L, 0-3) to give the Stripers a 3-2 advantage. Victor Vodnik (S, 1) struck out two in a scoreless bottom of the seventh to end the game.
Key Contributors: Waters combined to go 3-for-7 with three doubles and two runs scored, and Gosselin went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. Tromp's game-winning homer capped a 2-for-3 effort. Relievers R.J. Alaniz (W, 3-1), Seth Elledge (H, 3) and Jesus Cruz (S, 1) combined on 4.0 scoreless innings in game one, while Nick Vincent (W, 1-3) and Vodnik each threw a scoreless inning in game two.
Noteworthy: The win in game one snapped a five-game road losing streak for the Stripers. Game two was Gwinnett's seventh last-at-bat win of the year (now 7-3). Jenista's homer was his first since April 12, while Tromp's homer was his first since May 12.
Next Game (Friday, May 27): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park in Norfolk, Va. LHP Kyle Muller (2-2, 3.68 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Cody Sedlock (2-1, 5.83 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Monday, May 30): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers will wear Gwinnett Peaches Specialty Jerseys, celebrating the women who played professional baseball during the Second World War. Stick around after the game for a special Memorial Day fireworks display.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 26, 2022
- Bisons and Columbus Rained out Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Buffalo at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-20) at St. Paul Saints (17-26) - Indianapolis Indians
- Perez, Tromp Lead Stripers to Twin-Bill Sweep in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Thursday's Game Postponed - Louisville Bats
- Tides Swept by Stripers in Doubleheader - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Announce Two Game Time Changes - Nashville Sounds
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Battle of the Badges Game to Take Place Saturday at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Sahlen Field Box Office to be Closed May 27-30 - Buffalo Bisons
- Todd Zeile Making Appearance and Signing Autographs at NBT Bank Stadium on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Celebrate Memorial Day, Raise Awareness for ALS and Cancer - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Salt Potatoes & Rochester Plates Meet in Duel of the Dishes Game One on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Open Doubleheader with Dominant Offensive Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Open Doubleheader with Dominant Offensive Victory - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Perez, Tromp Lead Stripers to Twin-Bill Sweep in Norfolk
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Celebrate Memorial Day, Raise Awareness for ALS and Cancer
- Stripers, Tides Postponed in Norfolk on Wednesday
- Stripers Routed in Rain-Soaked Night at Norfolk
- Trio of Nootbaar Homers Sink Stripers in Finale vs. Memphis