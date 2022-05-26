Perez, Tromp Lead Stripers to Twin-Bill Sweep in Norfolk

May 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Gwinnett Stripers (23-22) swept a doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides (21-24) on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park, winning 4-1 and 3-2. Hernan Perez's two-run double sparked the game one victory, while Chadwick Tromp's solo home run provided a last at-bat triumph in game two.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): The Stripers erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs off Michael Baumann (L, 0-3) in the sixth inning. Perez doubled to left-center scoring Braden Shewmake and Phil Gosselin for a 2-1 lead. Alex Dickerson added an RBI fielder's choice to make it 3-1. In the seventh, Drew Waters doubled and scored on a double by Gosselin to make it 4-1.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Greyson Jenista blasted a solo homer (5) and Gosselin added an RBI single as Gwinnett took a 2-0 lead in the third, but the Tides battled back to tie the game at 2-2 on a solo homer by Dylan Harris (2) off Huascar Ynoa in the fifth. In the top of the seventh, Tromp lifted a solo shot (9) to right-center off lefty Kevin Smith (L, 0-3) to give the Stripers a 3-2 advantage. Victor Vodnik (S, 1) struck out two in a scoreless bottom of the seventh to end the game.

Key Contributors: Waters combined to go 3-for-7 with three doubles and two runs scored, and Gosselin went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. Tromp's game-winning homer capped a 2-for-3 effort. Relievers R.J. Alaniz (W, 3-1), Seth Elledge (H, 3) and Jesus Cruz (S, 1) combined on 4.0 scoreless innings in game one, while Nick Vincent (W, 1-3) and Vodnik each threw a scoreless inning in game two.

Noteworthy: The win in game one snapped a five-game road losing streak for the Stripers. Game two was Gwinnett's seventh last-at-bat win of the year (now 7-3). Jenista's homer was his first since April 12, while Tromp's homer was his first since May 12.

Next Game (Friday, May 27): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park in Norfolk, Va. LHP Kyle Muller (2-2, 3.68 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Cody Sedlock (2-1, 5.83 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Monday, May 30): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers will wear Gwinnett Peaches Specialty Jerseys, celebrating the women who played professional baseball during the Second World War. Stick around after the game for a special Memorial Day fireworks display.

