Todd Zeile Making Appearance and Signing Autographs at NBT Bank Stadium on Sunday

Syracuse, NY - Former New York Met and 16-year MLB player Todd Zeile will make an appearance and sign autographs at NBT Bank Stadium during Syracuse's Sunday night game against the Rochester Red Wings. Zeile will throw out a first pitch before the game and then sign autographs for fans from 6:35 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for the 6:35 p.m. game.

Zeile played more than 2,100 games in the Majors in 16 seasons with 11 different teams. He started his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals where he played for seven seasons from 1989 to 1995. Zeile played for the New York Mets in 2000, 2001, and 2004 where he ended his playing career, hitting a three-run home run in his final MLB at-bat. Zeile hit at least one homer with all 11 teams he played for and is the only player in MLB history to hit a home run for more than ten different MLB teams.

In addition to Todd Zeile's appearance, the Syracuse Mets are celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with a special Sunday night baseball game and postgame firework extravaganza at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Budweiser. Sunday is also Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, presented by NBT Bank. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, & a kids ice cream. Because of the postgame fireworks, there will not be the traditional "running of the bases" after the game as we normally do on Sundays without fireworks.

Tickets for Sunday's game in addition to all Syracuse Mets home games are available over-the-phone (315-474-7833) and in-person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemest.com.

