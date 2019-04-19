Indians Add OF Lonnie Chisenhall on Rehab Assignment

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Indianapolis Indians announced, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, that outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has joined the Tribe on a major league rehab assignment. Chisenhall, 30, was placed on the injured list with a right index finger fracture on March 28.

Chisenhall signed a one-year major league contract with the Pirates on Nov. 27, 2018. He played in just 29 games for Cleveland last summer due to left and right leg calf strains and hit .321 (27-for-84) with one home run, six doubles and nine RBI. He first broke into the big leagues in 2011 with Cleveland and is a lifetime .268 hitter (578-for-2,159) with 64 homers, 132 doubles and 296 RBI in 688 career major league games.

The North Carolina native was originally selected by the Indians in the first round (29th overall) of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft. Two years prior, the Pirates selected him in the 11th round of the draft, but he opted to attend the University of South Carolina for a year before transferring to Pitt Junior College in Greenville, N.C. for his sophomore season.

Chisenhall will be the fourth major league rehabber to have played for the Tribe this season. Catcher Elias Diaz was the first to join the club while outfielder Gregory Polanco and relief pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas joined Indy on rehabs shortly thereafter.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

