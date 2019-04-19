Bulls, Stripers Postponed April 19

April 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - The scheduled Durham Bulls game against the Gwinnett Stripers for Friday, April 19 has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20 at 5:05 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be 7-inning contests, with a 30-minute break in between. Fans need just one ticket to attend both games.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2019 Bulls regular season home game, and exchanges must take place in-person at the Mako Medical Ticket Office at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Bulls host the Stripers through Sunday, April 21.

