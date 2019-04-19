Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (9-4) vs. Louisville Bats (6-9)

April 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





Indy opens a three-game weekend series with Louisville this evening.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:15 p.m. EDT

Game #14 / Home #8: Indianapolis Indians (9-4) vs. Louisville Bats (6-9)

Probables: RHP Eduardo Vera (0-0, 3.27) vs. RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (0-0, 4.50)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

WEDNESDAY: The Indians dug themselves out of an early 4-0 hole with a three-run third and four-run fourth en route to an 8-7 win. It was their largest comeback win of the season and fourth overall. The Mud Hens out-hit Indy 13-7 but committed three errors defensively, none bigger than Harold Castro's dropped popup with two outs in the ninth inning that allowed Ke'Bryan Hayes to score the winning run. Bryan Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single and grand slam from the third spot in the order while Hayes had two hits, as well. Clay Holmes (W, 2-0) was charged with a blown save in the ninth due to a Hayes fielding error that led to the tying run touching home, but Hayes sparked the home-half rally with a single and stolen bases that set up Craig's blooper off Castro's glove in shallow right.

REYNOLDS' HUGE DAY: Bryan Reynolds became the first Indians player with five RBI in a game on Wednesday vs. Toledo. He drove in his first run with a single in the third inning before blasting his second career grand slam in the fourth. His first career slam came on June 13, 2018 with Double-A Altoona at Binghamton, and the only other five-RBI performance of his career came on April 23, 2017 with High-A San Jose at Stockton. Jordan Luplow was the only Tribe player with a five-RBI game in 2018, doing so on May 2 at Toledo.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Bats open a three-game weekend series this evening. Right-hander Eduardo Vera (0-0, 3.27) will make his third career Triple-A start. He will be opposed by right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne (0-0, 4.50). The 32-year-old Despaigne will be making his fourth start of the season and 22nd appearance (21st start) overall in the International League; he pitched for Norfolk in 2016 and went 1-9 with a 3.87 ERA (38er/88.1ip). The Cuban faced Indy once that year on April 29, and Indy handed him and the Tides a 3-0 loss despite throwing 6.0 innings of one-run ball.

ALL OF THE REHABS: Pirates OF Lonnie Chisenhall officially joined the Indians today on a major league rehab assignment, becoming the fourth rehabber already this season for Indy. C Elias Diaz was the first to join the club on a rehab (illness) and OF Gregory Polanco (shoulder surgery) and RHP Dovydas Neverauskas (left oblique strain) weren't far behind. All four players are still with the Indians, with Neverauskas being reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Indianapolis yesterday.

ANOTHER IL WEST FOE: The Louisville Bats are the last remaining IL West team whom the Indians have not yet played in 2019. The Tribe dropped three of four contests to start the season in Columbus but reeled off five wins in as many games against Toledo. The Indians and Bats split the season series last year at 10-10 and the all-time series dating back to 1998 tight as well; Indy leads the all-time series 206-202 (.505).

FOUR IS THE MAGIC NUMBER: The Indians have scored four or more runs in 12 of their 13 games so far this season, going 9-3 in those affairs. Since the beginning of the 2017 season, the Tribe are 138-43 (.762) when scoring four-plus runs and 23-91 (.202) when scoring three or less.

ON-BASE MACHINE: Bryan Reynolds has reached base safely in all 12 games he's played in so far this season. He belted a grand slam as part of a 2-for-4 performance on Wednesday and is batting .362 (17-for-47) with seven extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored overall.

RBI MACHINE: Will Craig contributed a two-run double in the seventh inning Monday night, giving him a team-high five games with two or more RBI. No other Indians player has more than two multi-RBI games. Craig is tied for third in the league with 14 RBI and still paces all IL players in home runs with six.

International League Stories from April 19, 2019

