Mud Hens Falter Late in Extra Innings to Clippers

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens extend their winless streak to five games after Friday's 11-10 loss in extra innings to the Columbus Clippers at Fifth Third Field.

With the runner in scoring position, walks to two Columbus hitters by Eduardo Paredes in the 10th would be the game-winner, sealing a four-run comeback for the International League West Division leader.

It's the fourth game decided in extras for Toledo, who have not won at home since April 6, dropping to 5-9 on the season.

In the early going, the Clippers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first.

Kyle Funkhouser, in his fourth start this year, would be pulled after allowing a three-run bases loaded clearing single to Mark Mathias.

Toledo went to Tyler Alexander to close out the first, who stayed until the fith, giving up four hits and two earned runs while striking out six.

Alexander was scheduled to pitch Thursday in Indianapolis in antipciation of the called postponement.

Columbus added another run in the fourth on a sacrifice RBI to right field by former Detroit Tigers draft pick Cameron Maybin.

The second run scored on Alexander came in the fifth when Bobby Bradley singled up the middle to score Jordan Luplow.

Harold Castro, coming off a four-run RBI performance in the 8-7 loss Wednesday to the Indians, tacked on two more to cut the deficit to three in the fourth.

The 25-year-old's soft blooper dropped safely in shallow left field with Daz Cameron and Willi Castro standing in scoring position.

Castro registered his third RBI of the night the following inning right after the Mud Hens tallied two more runs on back-to-back walks.

It was 6-5 in favor of Columbus once Victor Reyes recorded Toledo's first grand slam of the season for the go-ahead lead.

The last player for the Mud Hens to register a grand slam was Chad Huffman on May 24, 2018.

Both teams would trade runs in the eighth inning on Trayce Thompson's solo shot to right field and an RBI single past the shortstop by Danny Woodrow.

With Toledo up 10-7, Zach Houston's save attempt was blown after the 24-year-old walked three straight batters, leading to a game-tying double off the wall for Mark Mathias. Jose Cisnero, one-of-two Mud Hens pitchers with a spotless 0.00 ERA, came in relief of Houston.

A combined 17 walks and three wild pitches were issued in the season-opener between the two division rivals.

What's Next:

Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 6.60 ERA) gets the start Saturday against the Clippers with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. (EST).

Live coverage is available on MiLB.TV, Buckeye Cable Sports Network and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM. "Round the Bases" with Jim Weber and Matt Melzak begins at 6:35 p.m. (EST).

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. RHP Beau Burrows : DNP

8. OF Daz Cameron: 1-for-3, 2 BB, Run

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: L, 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 2 K

10. IF Willi Castro: 1-for-5, Run

15. IF Dawel Lugo: 1-for-4, BB, RBI

18. OF Jacob Robson : 1-for-5, Run

22. RHP Bryan Garcia : DNP (IL)

23. LHP Matt Hall : DNP

24. LHP Tyler Alexander: DNP

26. RHP Sandy Baez : DNP

Hens Notes:

- Willi Castro has extended his hitting streak to 13 games. The 21-year-old is second among Mud Hens batters in on-base percentage (.414) and third in batting average (.327).

- Mikie Mahtook was a healthy scratch from the lineup Friday. The Louisiana native, recently outrighted from the Tigers last week, has a .455/.417/.545 slash line in three games played with Toledo.

- The Tigers recalled Brandon Dixon prior to Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox. In response, the Mud Hens have brought up Josh Lester, who went .250 with one home run and two RBIs in 10 games this season with Double-A Erie.

