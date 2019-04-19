Syracuse and Pawtucket Postponed Friday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

April 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Syracuse, NY - Friday's scheduled game between the Syracuse Mets and the Pawtucket Red Sox has been postponed due to expected extended rain and for the safety and comfort of our fans and players

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20th with first pitch of game one scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates on Saturday will open at 10:00 a.m. for fan batting practice on the field (weather permitting) as part of Super Saturday at NBT Bank Stadium. If the weather does not allow for fan batting practice, the announcement will be made Saturday morning. Follow the Syracuse Mets on social media for updates.

Tickets for Friday's game can be redeemed for any future regular season Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium.

Friday's Inaugural Season T-Shirt giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola, and Stop DWI night will take place on Thursday, June 6th against the Rochester Red Wings. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on June 6th will receive an Inaugural Season T-Shirt, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Tickets for all Mets home games are available at NBT Bank Stadium's Onondaga Coach Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online any time at syracusemets.com. Online tickets can be printed at home or left on you phone for ease of access.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.