Knights Postponed on Friday in Norfolk, VA

April 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(NORFOLK, VA) -- Friday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday with first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests and game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

The first place Charlotte Knights will enter Saturday's doubleheader in Norfolk, VA with a three-game win streak. Pre-game radio coverage of Saturday's 5:05 p.m. game will begin at 4:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

