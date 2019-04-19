Knights Postponed on Friday in Norfolk, VA
April 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) -- Friday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday with first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests and game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.
The first place Charlotte Knights will enter Saturday's doubleheader in Norfolk, VA with a three-game win streak. Pre-game radio coverage of Saturday's 5:05 p.m. game will begin at 4:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 19, 2019
- Friday's Bisons/RailRiders Game Postponed Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Postponed on Friday in Norfolk, VA - Charlotte Knights
- Tides and Charlotte Postponed Friday - Norfolk Tides
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (9-4) vs. Louisville Bats (6-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Postponed in Durham on April 19 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse and Pawtucket Postponed Friday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls, Stripers Postponed April 19 - Durham Bulls
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (6-9) at Indianapolis Indians (9-4) - Louisville Bats
- Fleetwood's & TSO Partner for Pub Concert - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Add OF Lonnie Chisenhall on Rehab Assignment - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Pigs Rally to Top Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.