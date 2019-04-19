Bats Win Series Opener at Victory Field, 3-2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Louisville Bats (7-9) defeated the Indianapolis Indians (9-5) by a 3-2 score in Friday night's series opener at Victory Field. It was Louisville's first game away from its home ballpark in over a week, fresh off an eight-game homestand at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats' offense was the first to score just once during the entire homestand, wasting no time bucking that trend immediately in tonight's game. Louisville scored three runs off Indianapolis starting pitcher, right-hander Eduardo Vera (0-1, 3.38), who was tagged with the loss. As part of a three-hit game, Bats center fielder Phillip Ervin led off the game with a sharp single, and was driven in by Nick Longhi's second triple of the year, which extended his hitting streak to seven games. The red-hot Christian Colon put the final touches on the three-run frame, knocking in Longhi with an RBI single before coming around to score on an Indianapolis error.

Louisville starting pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne (1-0, 3.60) recorded his first win of the season, pitching 6.0 innings and allowing just two runs, one earned, on four hits and one home run, walking one and striking out seven on 86 pitches, 56 for strikes. The right-hander retired the Indians' lineup in order the first time around, and his lone blemish on the night came in the form of a Cole Tucker solo home run in the fourth.

Cody Reed, Sal Romano and Anthony Bass combined for 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, with Romano and Bass both inducing key double plays to get out of trouble and helping improve the Bats to 3-3 in one-run games on the season. Bass notched his fourth save of the season in four opportunities.

The Bats and Indians will square off in the middle game of the three-game series Saturday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Lucas Sims (1-0, 3.77) is set to start for Louisville, while former Bats right-hander Rookie Davis (0-1, 6.48) is set to go for Indianapolis.

