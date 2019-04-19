Littell, Red Wings beat IronPigs

(Allentown, Pa) - Rochester Red Wings (5-10) starting pitcher Zack Littell (1-2) earned his first win of the season. He struck out nine batters and guided the Red Wings to a 4-1 victory on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-4) dropped their just their second game against the Red Wings this season.

Littell and Ranger Suarez (1-1) breezed through the first two innings before the Red Wings got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. Adam Rosales hit an RBI double off Saurez to score Zander Wiel and give Rochester a 1-0 lead.

Wiel struck again in the top of the fourth inning as he hit a three-run home run off Saurez to give the Red Wings a 4-0 lead.

Rob Brantly produced the only run of the game for the Pigs, an RBI triple off Littell in the bottom of the fifth inning. Preston Guilmet earned his second save of the season by pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning.

Josh Martin pitched two scoreless innings in relief and recorded two strikeouts.

The IronPigs and Red Wings wrap up their series tomorrow evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

