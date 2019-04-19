Littell, Red Wings beat IronPigs
April 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - Rochester Red Wings (5-10) starting pitcher Zack Littell (1-2) earned his first win of the season. He struck out nine batters and guided the Red Wings to a 4-1 victory on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-4) dropped their just their second game against the Red Wings this season.
Littell and Ranger Suarez (1-1) breezed through the first two innings before the Red Wings got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. Adam Rosales hit an RBI double off Saurez to score Zander Wiel and give Rochester a 1-0 lead.
Wiel struck again in the top of the fourth inning as he hit a three-run home run off Saurez to give the Red Wings a 4-0 lead.
Rob Brantly produced the only run of the game for the Pigs, an RBI triple off Littell in the bottom of the fifth inning. Preston Guilmet earned his second save of the season by pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning.
Josh Martin pitched two scoreless innings in relief and recorded two strikeouts.
The IronPigs and Red Wings wrap up their series tomorrow evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2019 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 19, 2019
- Bats Best Tribe Behind Three-Run First - Indianapolis Indians
- Littell, Wiel Lead Wings to 4-1 Win over 'Pigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Littell, Red Wings beat IronPigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Win Series Opener at Victory Field, 3-2 - Louisville Bats
- Friday's Bisons/RailRiders Game Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Game Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Friday's Bisons/RailRiders Game Postponed Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Postponed on Friday in Norfolk, VA - Charlotte Knights
- Tides and Charlotte Postponed Friday - Norfolk Tides
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (9-4) vs. Louisville Bats (6-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Postponed in Durham on April 19 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse and Pawtucket Postponed Friday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls, Stripers Postponed April 19 - Durham Bulls
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (6-9) at Indianapolis Indians (9-4) - Louisville Bats
- Fleetwood's & TSO Partner for Pub Concert - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Add OF Lonnie Chisenhall on Rehab Assignment - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Pigs Rally to Top Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Littell, Red Wings beat IronPigs
- Pigs Rally to Top Red Wings
- IronPigs rally to beat Red Wings
- Ironpigs Sweep Doubleheader
- Pigs Fall in Extras