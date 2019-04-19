Friday's Bisons/RailRiders Game Postponed
April 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday, April 19 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.
With the teams already scheduled for a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, April 20 (1:05 p.m.), the game postponed tonight will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Monday, June 3 at Sahlen Field (Game 1: 5:35 p.m., Gates: 5:00 p.m.).
Saturday's doubleheader will now also include the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Poster Giveaway. The doubleheader is also the team's first Dog Day at the Ballpark as well as a 'Kids Cheer Free Doubleheader,' presented by the Goldfish Swim School, were you can get two FREE kids tickets (14 years old or younger) with every adult ticket purchased at the Sahlen Field Box Office.
Fans holding tickets to Friday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2019 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Friday, April 19. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2019 season.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
