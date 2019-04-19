Tides and Charlotte Postponed Friday

April 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release





Friday night's International League contest between the Tides and Charlotte Knights has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will make up the contest on Saturday, April 20th with a 5:05 doubleheader. One ticket will be good for both games of the doubleheader, which will consist of two seven-inning contests.

The pregame high school game on Saturday between Lake Taylor and Indian River has been moved to 1:30 pm. Gates will open for that contest at 1:00 pm.

Fans with tickets to Friday's rained out contest may exchange their tickets at the Harbor Park box office for any future non-restricted regular season home game. Fans with group tickets should hold onto their tickets and return them to their group leader. The Tides will personally contact the group leaders to discuss rescheduling each group's event.

For more information on rainout policies, please visit www.milb.com/norfolk/ballpark/rainout-information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.