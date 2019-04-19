Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:05 p.m.)

April 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





April 19, 2019 | 6:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game 14| Home Game #7

BUFFALO BISONS (4-9, 5th, -6.5 North) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (8-6, 2nd, -3.0 North)

RHP Jordan Romano (1-1, 6.75) vs. LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 6.00)

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons begin a two-day, three-game series with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. It is already the third series of 2019 between the two teams, with two of the three taking place at Sahlen Field. Tomorrow features a scheduled doubleheader, before a day off on Sunday.

Last Game: BUF 8, PAW 11

The Bisons raced out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Bo Bichette collected a pair of base hits in the inning, inclduing a bases clearing triple to cap the scoring. However, the PawSox chipped away with four runs in the 2nd. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 2nd home run with the Bisons in 2019 with a solo shot in the 4th. Pawtucket's comeback was cemented with a five-run 8th inning.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (2-6)

Buffalo and the RailRider split the opening series of the season with two wins each April 4-7. The Herd's first trip to PNC Field did not yield a win. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept the four-game series in Moosic, PA last week.

Today's Starter

Jordan Romano is making his second start of the season with the Bisons. The Markham, ONT native was returned to the Blue Jays organization at the end of Spring Training and has spent the start of the season with Buffalo. Romano received a win in his first outing of the season on 4/6, with three scoreless innings of relief. The righty's first start with the Herd came on 4/13 @SWB where he suffered the defeat.

Bo Bichette

Infielder Bo Bichette has hit safely in eight straight games to help increase Buffalo's offensive output in the last week. Bichette has raised his battign average from .100 to .255 entering tonight's game, thanks to 11 hits in his last 31 at-bats.

Richard Urena

Infielder Richard Urena had three of the Bisons' 13 hits in Wednesday night's loss to Pawtucket. Urena has played in four games since being optioned from the Blue Jays on 4/13. Two of his six hits have been triples, and Urena has collected 7RBI to put him within one of the team lead.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (8-12) picked up its first series win of the season by defeating the Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Thursday. The Blue Jays won three of the four games against Minnesota. Joe Biagini was credited with the win, his first of the season. The Jays begin a three-game series in Oakland tonight with RHP Marcus Stroman taking the hill still looking for his first win of the year.

