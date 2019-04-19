RailRiders Game Postponed

BUFFALO, NY - Friday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons was postponed due to rain. The RailRiders and Bisons were set to open a three-game, two day series at Sahlen Field, which already included a scheduled doubleheader for Saturday, April 20.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo will play two on Saturday as planned the first pitch for game one coming at 1:05 P.M. Friday's game will be made up when the RailRiders return to Buffalo later this season as part of a doubleheader on June 3 with a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.

Starters for Saturday's two games have not been announced.

The RailRiders are on the road through April 25 and return to PNC Field April 26 to host the Syracuse Mets. For tickets of more information, visit swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

8-6

