Fleetwood's & TSO Partner for Pub Concert

TOLEDO, OH - Fleetwood's Tap Room is excited to bring classical and alternative rock together in a rare pub concert when the Toledo Symphony Orchestra String Quartet performs the music of Radiohead on Wednesday, May 22.

The classical combination of two violins, a viola and cello add a twist to traditional chamber music as the quartet plays a wide-ranging set featuring some of Radiohead's greatest hits, including Creep, Paranoid Android and House of Cards, along with two iconic works by Arvo Pärt.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Radiohead is known for drawing inspiration from a wide variety of sources, including one of today's greatest classical composers Arvo Pärt.

A very limited number of tickets will be made available for this intimate pub performance at Fleetwood's Tap Room. Reserve tickets today online at www.hensvilletoledo.com. Fleetwood's Tap Room is located at 28 N. St. Clair Street in downtown Toledo. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the pub concert beginning at 7 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Four (4) Top VIP Table: $60

4 concert tickets, table seating, table service during the event

Six (6) Top VIP Table: $90

6 concert tickets, table seating, table service during the event

Individual Ticket: $12

Table seating at a community table

Bar Seating & Standing Room Only Ticket: $8

Admission to Fleetwood's Tap Room and bar seating. (NOTE: Bar seating is limited and will be seated on a first come basis.)

