IHSAA Baseball State Finals Matchups Set for June 17-18 at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - The 55th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Baseball State Finals return to Victory Field for a 24th time on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. The 2A and 3A championships will be played Friday with the 1A and 4A matchups slated for Saturday.

"The Indiana High School Baseball State Finals is one of Victory Field's greatest summer traditions," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "The championship atmosphere both on the field and in the stands is special, and we look forward to creating lasting memories for the student-athletes, coaches and fans."

General admission tickets will be available starting at 12 PM ET on Thursday, June 16. GA tickets are $12 and kids 5 and under receive free admission per IHSAA guidelines. Fans may also contact any of the eight respective schools competing in the championships to purchase tickets. Each night will be sold as a separate session; each ticket is good for both games that night. Fans for the visiting teams will sit on the first base side of the seating bowl while fans for the home teams will sit on the third base side.

"We look forward to completing the school year at beautiful Victory Field every single year," said IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig. "The hospitality of the Indianapolis Indians is second to none and they always provide a great experience for our state finalist teams and fans alike at the best minor league ballpark in the country."

Gates open at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, June 17 and at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, June 18. Limited parking is available in the Victory Field parking lot for $10 (cash and card accepted) starting at 2:30 PM ET on June 17 and at 1:30 PM ET on June 18. Concessions will be available and are cashless - only debit and credit cards are acceptable forms of payment.

Friday, June 17

2A Championship, 5:37 PM ET

Centerville (21-5, visitors) vs. Illiana Christian (21-7, home)

3A Championship, approximately 8:07 PM ET

Brebeuf Jesuit (26-4, visitors) vs. Andrean (30-4, home)

Saturday, June 18

1A Championship, 4:37 PM ET

Tecumseh (19-12, visitors) vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (26-6, home)

4A Championship, approximately 8:07 PM ET

Indianapolis Cathedral (18-10-2, visitors) vs. Penn (25-6, home)

All four state championship games will air live on Bally Sports Indiana (BSIN). For viewers outside the BSIN coverage area, a live stream will be available at IHSAAtv.org . For those within the BSIN coverage area, the stream will be available only on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.

