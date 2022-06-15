Jacksonville Falls in Extras to Charlotte

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite a late three-run lead, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't hold on as they fell 6-5 in 10 innings to the Charlotte Knights Wednesday night from Truist Field.

Charlotte (24-38) trailed by three runs in the eighth inning but found some late game magic. Pinch hitting for Tim Anderson, Ryder Jones led off with a single and went to third on a one-out single from Carols Pérez. With runners at the corners, Gavin Sheets doubled against Jacksonville reliever Robert Garcia scoring two runs to cut the deficit to 4-3. A wild pitch allowed Sheets to advance to third and two batters later Micker Adolfo singled to score Sheets and tie the game at four.

Jacksonville (33-29) regained the lead in the top of the 10th inning. With Lorenzo Quintana starting at second, Brandon Finnegan got the first two outs but then issued a two-out walk to Erik González. With runners at the corners a wild pitch scored Quintana to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 5-4 lead.

The Knights were able to come back for a walk off win in the bottom of the 10th. With a runner on second, Jeff Brigham (L, 3-2) walked two straight batters to load the bases and Yolbert Sánchez reached on a fielding error that scored two runs to give Charlotte the 6-5 win.

Jacksonville took the early lead with a three-spot in the top of the first. With one out, Peyton Burdick singled and Lewin Díaz followed with a single. Jerar Encarnacion walked to load the bases and Quintana singled to score Burdick for the 1-0 lead. JJ Bleday worked a walk, bringing in the second run to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 advantage before Charles Leblanc singled, scoring Encarnacion to give Jacksonville a 3-0 lead.

Charlotte got on the board in the bottom of the third. With one out, Zach Remillard singled and advanced to third on a single by Anderson. With runners at the corners, Adam Haseley singled to bring home Remillard to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Jacksonville added a run in the top of the sixth. Bleday started with a walk and went to third on a double from Leblanc. González reached on a fielder's choice and Bleday was thrown out at home. With runners at first and second, two batters later, Bryson Brigman brought home Leblanc with a single pushing the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 4-1.

Matthew Kent gave a great effort for the Jumbo Shrimp. He tossed six strong innings, allowing just one run on six hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Jacksonville continues their series with Charlotte Wednesday at 7:04 p.m. RHP Elieser Hernandez (1-0, 3.60) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte will counter with RHP Brody Koerner (0-4, 8.14). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

