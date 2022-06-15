WooSox Honor History While Celebrating City's Tercentennial at Start of Polar Park Homestand

WORCESTER - Even though the WooSox have been in existence for only two years, the team understands how to recognize 300 years of history for its new home.

The city of Worcester celebrated its tercentennial last weekend while the WooSox were on the road, so the team kicked off a 12-game homestand at Polar Park by continuing the historic celebration on the actual June 14 birthday.

In perfect Worcester fashion, the WooSox finished with a 4-0 victory over the Toldeo Mud Hens in front of 5,669 at Polar Park.

Prior to Tuesday night's game, the WooSox presented Bill Wallace, the Worcester Historical Museum's executive director, with a time capsule to be opened on the city's 400th birthday.

WooSox team president Dr. Charles Steinberg had every member of the team sign a baseball to present as part of the time capsule. The ball was photographed from all sides and the players were asked to legibly sign the ball, so future generations will know who played for the team in 2022.

A key to the city was presented to members of the Tercentennial committee, including Kate McEvoy, Kim Salmon, Yaffia Fain, Mary MacKenzie, Amy Peterson and Julie Bowditch. Mayor Joseph M. Petty also was in attendance and threw out the ceremonial first pitch to celebrate the city's birthday.

"We're celebrating who we are," Wallace said. "We have a commitment to the future."

The WooSox also recognized Jose Santiago, who was a key member of the 1967 Boston Red Sox' pennant-winning Impossible Dream Team. The right-hander posted a 12-4 record with a 3.59 ERA in 50 games. He also pitched Game 1 of the '67 World Series and also hit a home run in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The tradition of honoring local nurses continued during the pregame ceremony, along with Worcester Chief of Police, Steven Sargent, and Worcester Deputy Fire Chief, John Powers, Deputy Chief Adam Roche and firefighter Jay O'Brien.

A moment of silence was held as the WooSox remembered police Officer Manny Familia, the Worcester 6 and three other firefighters who also made the ultimate sacrifice. The team also recognized Polar Park security guard Scott Gauvin, who passed away unexpectedly last week.

After Mary MacKenzie sang the national anthem, the WooSox announced the team is restoring the annual Police and Firefighter's charity baseball game. The game will be played Sept. 26 at Polar Park.

Jovan Familia, the son of Manny Familia, who passed away June 4, 2021, attempting to save a drowning child, along with Ava Roy, the daughter of firefighter Christopher Roy, who passed away on call Dec. 9, 2018, will serve as the honorary captains of the charity baseball game. Jovan and Ava then threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Prior to the top of the fifth inning, the team's "In Debt to a Vet" recognized Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joseph Paul Genduso, 93, of Worcester, who earned a Purple Heart in the Korean War.

Then, everyone in attendance sang "Happy Birthday" to the city of Worcester.

It was a night of recognizing everything that makes Worcester a special place to call home.

"We're celebrating everything that's good about Worcester," Wallace said. "It's past. It's present, and the role of all of us, and the ballpark in the future. Our role is to preserve all this and we're pleased to be recognized, but this is also an exciting time for Worcester."

It was only four years ago when the dream of having the Red Sox' Triple-A affiliate in Worcester became a reality. Steinberg, a historian of the game, quickly went to work learning everything he could about the deep roots of baseball in Worcester.

"When you're first learning about Worcester, you start studying the dates, and you learn about the flag and the seal, and you see 1722," Steinberg said.

From Day 1, the WooSox had their focus on 2022 and the Tercentennial. Steinberg believed it was a special opportunity to recognize the team's new home. The WooSox spent countless hours with Wallace, who taught the organization about the city's history, so it was only natural for the Opening Celebration's fireworks to take place last Friday at Polar Park.

"To be able to have Polar Park bat leadoff in the 300th celebration felt really good," Steinberg said. "It felt like we had created a place that beyond baseball was a focal point for such a special celebration."

The city's history is evident all over Polar Park. From the heart-shaped lights, the city seal on the end of each row of seats, the city's flag beyond the right-center field wall, and the numerous artifacts, the inside and outside of the ballpark is a living time capsule.

"It's a ballpark that's filled with Worcester-isms," Wallace said.

Wallace added he would give the WooSox an A-plus in a course of Worcester history.

The next 100 years in the Heart of the Commonwealth could be a special time in the next chapter of the city's future. Anything and everything could happen.

"Who knows?" Steinberg said. "That's the beauty of it."

This piece originally was published in The Telegram & Gazette on June 14, 2022

