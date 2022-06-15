Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (30-29) at Gwinnett Stripers (30-31)

June 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Coolray Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #60/ Road #31: Indianapolis Indians (30-29) at Gwinnett Stripers (30-31)

PROBABLES: LHP Zach Matson (0-0, 7.71) vs. RHP Nolan Kingham (1-0, 2.65)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Carter Bins launched his third Triple-A home run of the season, but a three-run fourth inning by the Gwinnett Stripers handed the Indianapolis Indians an 8-2 loss in the first game of a six-game set on Tuesday night. With the Indians leading 2-0 after a two-run spot in the third - highlighted by Bins' solo homer and a run-scoring throwing error on a Jared Oliva steal of second base - the Stripers scored one run in the third and three in the fourth to take a lead they would not relinquish. An RBI single by Kramer Robertson scored the first run, and back-to-back singles by Chadwick Tromp and Ryan Goins took the lead in the fourth. A four-run spot in the seventh inning extended Gwinnett's lead to the final of 8-2.

BLIGH GUY: Bligh Madris led the Indians offense with two hits in last night's loss and extended his on-base streak to 21 games since 5/20. It is currently tied for the third-longest active streak in the league, following Jake Cave's International League-leading 32-gamer. Since the beginning of his on-base streak, Madris has hit safely in 18 of 20 games with an official at-bat and is hitting .380 (33-for-83) with 15 extra-base hits, a .485 on-base percentage and 1.280 OPS. In 41 games with the Indians this season, Madris is hitting .295 (41-for-139) with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and a .902 OPS.

STRINGING TOGETHER STREAKS: Madris' 21-game on-base streak is the third-longest by an Indians batter this season, following Canaan Smith-Njigba and Ji-Hwan Bae who each notched 28-game streaks. It is the first time since 2017 (Jacob Stallings and Erich Weiss, 24 games; Max Moroff, 22 games; Jason Rogers, 21 games) that at least three Indians batters have recorded streaks of 20-plus games in a single season.

BINS BELTS IT: Carter Bins launched his third home run in 18 games with the Indians after hitting just one in 14 games with Double-A Altoona to begin the season. He is the only Indians catcher to hit a home run this season and is just one of three catchers to have three-or-more home runs since 2021 (also: Christian Bethancourt, 7 and Joe Hudson, 3).

OLIVA OWNS IT: With a single and run scored last night, Jared Oliva has now hit safely in six consecutive games since 6/7 and has scored at least one run in each of his last five. In that seven-game time span, he is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with three extra-base hits, three RBI and six runs scored. His run-scoring streak is currently tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League and is tied for the fourth-longest by an Indians batter this season, following Oneil Cruz (7 games, 5/22-29; 6 games, 4/7-13), Mason Martin (7 games, 5/13-20), and tied with Ji-Hwan Bae (5/19-25) and Canaan Smith-Njigba (4/28-5/3).

TONIGHT: After taking four of six games against Columbus last week at Victory Field, the Indians will begin their first series against the Gwinnett Stripers since 2019 tonight at Coolray Field. Gwinnett dominated the last meetings of the two teams, taking eight of nine games between two series at Coolray Field and one at Victory Field in 2019. The Indians have not won a game at Gwinnett since 7/19/19 and haven't won more than one game in a season there since going 4-3 in 2017. Since 2009, when the franchise moved from Richmond to Gwinnett, the Indians are 45-51 with a 21-31 record on the road. Tonight, Zach Matson will take the mound for his second start in six appearances since being promoted from Double-A Altoona. Countering for the Stripers is Nolan Kingham, the younger brother of former Indians hurler Nick Kingham.

THE YOUNG BUC WAVE: With the first-time callups of both Canaan Smith-Njigba and Jason Delay this week (more info below), seven Indians have been added to Pittsburgh's active roster ahead of their anticipated major league debuts this season, surpassing last season's total of six. It is the most MLB first-time callups the Indians have had in a single season since having nine members of their 2019 squad promoted to the big leagues.

CANAAN GETS THE CALL: After being recalled on Monday, Pittsburgh's No. 21 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Canaan Smith-Njigba, doubled as a pinch hitter in his major league debut yesterday. He has reached base safely in 40 of his last 41 games with Indianapolis since beginning a career-high 28-game on-base streak on April 22. His 28-gamer is tied with teammate Ji-Hwan Bae for the second-longest in the International League this season. Since that streak began, Smith-Njigba is hitting .297 (43-for-145) with a .417 on-base percentage and .858 OPS. The corner outfielder has appeared in 52 Triple-A games this season and owns a .277 batting average (51-for-184). He currently leads all Indians qualifiers with a .387 on-base percentage, 15 doubles and 33 walks. Of those categories, he is tied for seventh among International League leaders in doubles and ranks ninth in walks.

TRIPLE CITY: Bligh Madris, Oneil Cruz and Canaan Smith-Njigba each tripled in Indy's explosive nine-run third inning on Saturday night, marking the fifth time in Victory Field history that the Indians have hit three triples in a game (4/22/16 at Louisville, 5/28/15 vs. Toledo, 5/25/12 vs. Louisville and 6/3/10 at Gwinnett). It also set a Victory Field record for the most three-baggers in a single inning. Only four other teams in professional baseball have hit three triples in an inning this season, two of which are Pirates affiliates (also: Double-A Altoona, second inning on 6/2 vs. Bowie). Indianapolis is the third team in Triple-A to hit three triples in a game this season (also: Albuquerque and Louisville). On Sunday, Jared Oliva joined the triples parade and the Indians are now tie with Albuquerque for the lead in Triple-A with 23 triples this season.

THIS DATE IN 1997: The Indians and Western Division leading New Orleans battled it out in a 14-inning marathon that lasted just three hours and 41 minutes. Despite Indy outhitting New Orleans, 10-9, the Zephyrs came back from a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the 14th with a two-run home run off the bat of catcher Randy Knorr, who came off the bench in the middle of the game. Scott Service took the loss after surrendering two hits in the 14th without getting an out.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.