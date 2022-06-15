Strong Start from Parrish Not Enough for Omaha

Des Moines, Iowa - The Omaha Storm Chasers (29-31) fell 4-2 to the Iowa Cubs (28-33) in game two-of-six from Principal Park.

Iowa's first batter reached third, hitting a double and advancing to third on a fielding error, but LHP Drew Parrish would sit down the next three batters to strand the runner 90 feet from home.

The I-Cubs wouldn't be kept off the scoreboard for long, scoring a run on four hits in the second to take the early lead.

SS Iván Castillo hit a homer to start the fourth inning and tie the game. CF Nate Eaton hit a bunt single, stole second, and moved to third on a flyout to deep right field, but he would end up left at third after a strikeout ended the inning.

A leadoff double from DH Jimmy Govern put a runner in scoring position and a pair of sacrifices scored Govern to give Omaha their first lead of the game. Castillo hit a sacrifice bunt and LF Nick Pratto finished the job with a sacrifice fly to give the Chasers the 2-1 lead.

Parrish went 5.0 innings in his second start for Triple-A Omaha, throwing three no-hit innings after getting into some jams in the first two frames. In all, Parrish allowed one earned run with two walks and two strikeouts in the no decision.

LHP Josh Dye (Blown save) came in to pitch the bottom of the sixth and proceeded to strikeout the side but gave up a triple with one out in the seventh. The runner at third would come in to score and knot the score at 2-2 heading to the eighth.

3B Clay Dungan drew a leadoff walk in the eighth and stole second. For the second time in the game Dungan was part of a double play. Dungan took off on the pitch and was doubled up when the batter lined out to the second baseman.

The I-Cubs retook the lead on a weird play that scored a pair in the bottom of the eighth. On the play, the ball didn't leave the infield after a fielder's choice thrown went past the catcher and a pickle between first and second allowed another runner to score.

Eaton was hit by a pitch with one away in the ninth, but a double play ended the comeback effort. Iowa took the second game of the series and have ow won seven of eight matchups between the two teams this season.

The Storm Chasers continues the I-80 series with Iowa on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

Next week, Omaha returns home to host Columbus. That series features Girl Scout Night on Friday, June 24 and '90s Night on Saturday, June 25.

