SWB RailRiders Game Notes

June 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (35-26) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-37)

Game 62 | Home Game 32 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Logan Verrett (3-4, 5.08) vs LHP JP Sears (1-1, 0.86)

VERRETT: Took no decision, going 6.0 IP, H, 0 R, HBP, 4 BB, 6 K @ St. Paul 6/9 (4-3 L)

SEARS: Took no decision, pitching 5.0 innings, 2 H, ER, BB, 3 K @ Syracuse 6/8-1 (3-2 L - 9 innings)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (June 14, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Rochester Red Wings 7-0 in the series opener on Tuesday evening. Hayden Wesneski pitched six shutout innings in his third quality start of the season.

The RailRiders got on the board in the second on a run-scoring single from Derek Dietrich against Red Wings' starter Sterling Sharp. Dietrich finished the night 2-for-3 with a walk. Sharp allowed just that lone tally over five innings of work with four strikeouts.

Wesneski got the ball for the RailRiders and logged his third quality start of the season with six shutout frames on the mound. Vinny Nittoli pitched two scoreless innings of his own out of the bullpen and has now allowed just one run over his last nine appearances.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended their lead with four runs in the sixth. Estevan Florial delivered the big knock of the frame with a two-RBI single to left-center to give SWB a 4-0 advantage. Florial extended his hitting streak to eight games, which matches the longest such streak for any RailRider this season. Oswald Peraza hit a sacrifice fly to right field one batter later to extend the lead to 5-0. SWB plated two insurance runs in the seventh via Tim Locastro's first Triple-A home run of the season in the 7-0 final. Wesneski (2-6) earned his second win of the season for the RailRiders. Sharp (1-3) was saddled with the loss for Rochester.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Rochester Red Wings for the only time this season for a six-game series from June 14 to June 19. These two teams have met six times in New York, with the Red Wings winning five of six. Rochester enters the set in first place in the International League East.

KEEP YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER - The RailRiders have now played 61 games this season. In those 61 contests, the game has been decided by three runs or less in 37 of them (61%). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 17-20 in those games. Five of seven games against Rochester this season have been decided by three or fewer runs (SWB 1-4).

STAIRWAY TO SEVEN - The Red Wings find themselves in the midst of a seven-game losing streak after dropping the opener on Tuesday. They still maintain a winning record (35-26) and barely hold an edge in the IL East standings with a 0.5 game lead over the Buffalo Bisons. The Bisons defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night to leapfrog into second place. During this losing streak, Rochester has been outscored 55-23. Their last win came on June 5, an 11-2 victory over the Bisons.

THE NAT - Rochester is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals, a National League team. The RailRiders have played 43 of their 61 games this season against National League affiliates (70%). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 19-24 in those games. They have not played an American League affiliate since May 22 (Worcester Red Sox - Boston Red Sox) but will see one next week in the Toldeo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers).

SEAR BALL, CAN'T HIT BALL - JP Sears takes the hill tonight for his second appearance against Rochester this season. He has yet to allow a home run in eleven outings between the Majors and Triple-A this year. He has also allowed just seven runs all season, only three of which have been earned. Sears pitched in ten games for SWB in 2021. This will be his fourth career outing against Rochester.

STREAKY - Miguel Andújar has a four-game hitting streak... Derek Dietrich, David Freitas, Max McDowell, Ender Inciarte and Oswald Peraza all have three-game hitting streaks... Vinny Nittoli has not been charged with a run in six straight relief appearances...

ES BEEN GREAT - Estevan Florial finds himself on an eight-game hitting streak (11-for-34, .324) entering Wednesday, matching José Peraza's eight-gamer for a season-long for any RailRider. Florial's longest hit streak in his Scranton/Wilkes-Barre career lasted nine games from June 24 to July 4, 2021 where he went 13-for-37 (.351). The longest hitting streak of his career is eleven from July 30 to August 12, 2017 while with the Charleston RiverDogs (15-for-45, .333).

PHILING GOOD- Phillip Evans enters Wednesday with hits in 12 of his last 15 games played dating back to May 25. He has multi-hit performances in six of those games, going 18-for-55 in the process (.327).

SEE U L8ER- José Peraza's eight-game hitting streak came to an end on Saturday. Peraza's stretch began on May 29 with him going 12-for-30 (.400) with four doubles and a home run during it. No RailRider this season had a hit streak as long as him at the point of completing the feat. During the stretch, Peraza raised his season batting average from .202 to .243 and his on base percentage from .268 to .292. He has not played since the streak ended after going 0-for-5 against Syracuse on June 11.

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Rochester on Thursday. It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark with $1.00 specials on Bud Light and Pepsi products for two hours after gates open, presented by Budweiser and Eyewitness News. It's also Pride Night at PNC Field with a special appearance by content creator Ryan Leckey.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (44-16) shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Tuesday. Gerrit Cole struck out seven in six innings of work. Isiah Kiner-Falefa tallied the lone RBI of the night on a single in the fourth. The two square off tonight at 7: 05 PM with a premier matchup of Nestor Cortes and Shane McClanahan in the Bronx... The Somerset Patriots (36-21) took down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 6-5 on the road. Will Warren struck out six in five scoreless innings. The two play a doubleheader at 5:05 PM tonight with Luis Medina on the mound in game one... The Hudson Valley Renegades (29-29) came back to defeat the Greensboro Grasshoppers in ten innings by an 11-9 final. Everson Pereira homered twice, including the game-tying homer with the Renegades down to their final strike in the ninth. Matt Sauer gets the ball at 6:30 PM tonight... The Tampa Tarpons (24-34) came up just short to the St. Lucie Mets 8-7. Grant Richardson homered for the third time this season and drove in three. The series continues tonight at 6:10 PM...

